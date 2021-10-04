IGEA Pharma N : GBC AG to start equity coverage of IGEA Pharma

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 04October 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that GBCAG (www.gbc-ag.de/) will begin a full-coverage equity research on the Company.

Following the successful closing of the business combination ("Combination") with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD ("BSNR"), and the start of trading of the new combined entity on the 27th of September, Igea Pharma has agreed to a full-coverage service with GBC, a German based investment research firm that focuses on small and medium enterprises both listed and non-listed with a company value of between 10 and 500 million euros.

The IGEA Pharma CEO, Vincenzo Moccia said "We are thrilled to start this cooperation with GBC, which counts on a solid track record for a range of investment banking services. We are convinced that the equity coverage will strengthen the market appeal on the Igea stock".

Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC commented "At GBC we are continuously looking for appealing, innovative and fast growing companies and we believe that Igea has a significant potential to become a product and technology leader in its industry thanks to the recently completed business combination".

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Giovanna Puppo della Gherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.