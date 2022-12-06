Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. IGEA Pharma N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-06 am EST
0.0470 CHF   -2.08%
12:52pIgea Pharma N : Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022
PU
12:52pIgea Pharma N : announces annual General Meeting Resolutions
PU
10/30IGEA Pharma's H1 Loss Shrinks Amid Lower Expenses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGEA Pharma N : Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022

12/06/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') of IGEA Pharma N.V., a public limited company (naamloze vennootschap), having its registered office in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), and address at: (2132 WT) Hoofddorp, Siriusdreef 17, registered with the Commercial Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 70212821 (the 'Company'), held via (i) Zoom and (ii) in the meeting room next to the Company's office with address at Hoofddorp Transpolis, Polarisavenue 1, (2123 JH) Hoofddorp (the Netherlands) on 1 December 2022 at 11.00 hours CEST.

Documents to download:

Attachments

Disclaimer

IGEA Pharma NV published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 17:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IGEA PHARMA N.V.
12:52pIgea Pharma N : Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022
PU
12:52pIgea Pharma N : announces annual General Meeting Resolutions
PU
10/30IGEA Pharma's H1 Loss Shrinks Amid Lower Expenses
MT
10/30Igea Pharma N.v. : Igea discloses its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
EQ
10/30IGEA Pharma N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/20Igea Pharma N.v. : Igea discloses its 2021 annual report
EQ
10/19Igea Pharma N : Convening Notice and Agenda
PU
10/19IGEA Pharma N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
09/29Igea Pharma N.v. : IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure
EQ
09/29Igea Pharma N : to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2021 -1,25 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net Debt 2021 1,08 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 158x
EV / Sales 2021 627x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart IGEA PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
IGEA Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-75.63%17
BIOMÉRIEUX-21.65%12 173
DIASORIN S.P.A.-20.75%7 443
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.6.11%5 278
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.6.63%4 944
NATERA, INC.-56.75%4 562