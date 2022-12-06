IGEA Pharma N : Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') of IGEA Pharma N.V., a public limited company (naamloze vennootschap), having its registered office in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), and address at: (2132 WT) Hoofddorp, Siriusdreef 17, registered with the Commercial Register of the Chamber of Commerce under number 70212821 (the 'Company'), held via (i) Zoom and (ii) in the meeting room next to the Company's office with address at Hoofddorp Transpolis, Polarisavenue 1, (2123 JH) Hoofddorp (the Netherlands) on 1 December 2022 at 11.00 hours CEST.