  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  IGEA Pharma N.V.
  News
  Summary
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.1010 CHF   +1.00%
IGEA Pharma N : Note of the Board

06/15/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Note of the Board
15 June 2022

The Board notices that the drafts of the Annual Report and the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2021 will unfortunately not be available in time for the upcoming AGM and therefore these documents as such cannot be approved and adopted, as the case may be, by the general meeting.

Given this situation, items 2. and 4. of the agenda should be read, and will be dealt with and explained by and at the meeting as the proposal to extend the period in which the annual accounts, accompanied by an auditor's statement, the annual report and additional information, should be made available, for a period of another five months, due to special circumstances (voting item). Any voting instructions as received on items 2 and 4 of the agenda for the AGM, will be dealt with and explained accordingly. The Board will do its utmost to have such documents for the financial year 2021 made available as soon as possible, and convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to the best of its ability within a reasonable time period in order to have such documents approved and adopted, as the case may be, by the general meeting.

Disclaimer

IGEA Pharma NV published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 21:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,14 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,7 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 234x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart IGEA PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
IGEA Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,10 €
Average target price 1,05 €
Spread / Average Target 982%
Managers and Directors
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-49.24%34
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-13.59%16 976
BIOMÉRIEUX-31.48%10 543
DIASORIN S.P.A.-33.41%6 337
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.07%5 039
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.116.61%4 295