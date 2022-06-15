IGEA Pharma N : Note of the Board

15 June 2022 Categories: Information for shareholders

The Board notices that the drafts of the Annual Report and the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2021 will unfortunately not be available in time for the upcoming AGM and therefore these documents as such cannot be approved and adopted, as the case may be, by the general meeting.

Given this situation, items 2. and 4. of the agenda should be read, and will be dealt with and explained by and at the meeting as the proposal to extend the period in which the annual accounts, accompanied by an auditor's statement, the annual report and additional information, should be made available, for a period of another five months, due to special circumstances (voting item). Any voting instructions as received on items 2 and 4 of the agenda for the AGM, will be dealt with and explained accordingly. The Board will do its utmost to have such documents for the financial year 2021 made available as soon as possible, and convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to the best of its ability within a reasonable time period in order to have such documents approved and adopted, as the case may be, by the general meeting.