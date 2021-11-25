EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Research Update/Research Update

IGEA Pharma N.V.: GBC AG PUBLISHES INITIAL EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT WITH BUY RECOMMENDATION AND PRICE TARGET OF EUR 1.05



25-Nov-2021

GBC AG PUBLISHES INITIAL EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT WITH BUY RECOMMENDATION AND PRICE TARGET OF EUR 1.05

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 25 November 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) receives an analyst vote. On Monday 22nd the research house GBC AG (www.gbc-ag.de/) publishes its first coverage equity research on the Company and from now on, GBC analysts Matthias Greiffenbergerand Felix Haugg will cover the further development of Igea Pharma NV with continuous assessment.

In their study, GBC highlights how "The CBD market is growing strongly and with a focus on quality leadership and pure extraction" further stating that "IGEA Pharma's new business model should be able to occupy an attractive niche market positioning the company at the highest quality level with CBD from CO2 extraction".

In GBC's view "In the long term, significantly higher prices can probably be achieved, provided that their own brand is established" and the analyst comment that "In addition to the declared goal of becoming the quality leader, the company also plans to become the cost leader. and therefore, very high margins should be possible".

Based on the valuation model, GBC has determined a fair value of ? 1.05 (CHF 1.13) per share and assign a BUY rating.

The full GBC study is available for download at www.igeapharma.nl

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture onindustrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline.The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl



Contacts

Giovanna PuppodellaGherardesca, Chairman, puppo@igearesearch.com

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.