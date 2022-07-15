IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX further approval to the 2021 annual report disclosure



15-Jul-2022 / 23:15 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

IGEA to get SIX further approval to the 2021 annual report disclosure

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 15 July 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the 2021 annual report.

On request of the statutory auditors, in order to complete the analysis of the group created after

the merger, a further extra time is needed. Our request, is based on the need of having all potential implications on our reporting obligations of such matters adequately presented before disclosure to the market. IGEA expects to disclose its 2021 annual report within the next coming weeks.

In accordance with SIX’s approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision:

“I. The exemption application of IGEA (Issuer) dated 15 July 2022 requesting a third

extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with

SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 July 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the

registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2021 annual report is not published in

accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

[LR]in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed

with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Friday, 31 July 2022, 11.59 pm CET,

at the latest.

b.IGEA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad

hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision

until Friday, 15 July 2022, 23.59 am CET, at the latest. The notice must

contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision,

placed in a prominent position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting a third

Extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file

such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;

- the updated unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT,

profit/loss, balance sheet total, equity etc. for the annual results 2021.”

The unaudited key figures for 2021 are anticipated as follow:

The group generated marginal revenue of TUSD 116(2020: TUSD 166);

Cost of sales was TUSD 66 (2020: TUSD 359);

Gross Profit was TUSD 51 (2020: TUSD -193);

Operating expenses were TUSD 954 (2020: TUSD 1’447). The significant decrease is mainly due to the reduction of the sales and marketing expenses and to the ongoing optimization on general and administration. Other expenses, net of other income, is relatedtocertainnon-coreoperationsforTUSD202(2020:124);

EBITDA as adjusted (before impairment charges) and EBIT is TUSD -1’105 (2020: TUSD - 1’764) and TUSD -956 (2020: TUSD -1,989)respectively;

finance result is TUSD 149 (2020: TUSD-225);

the net loss is TUSD 8956 (2020: TUSD 1,991);

Total assets are TUSD 14’092 (2020: TUSD 10’590), with a Group equity of TUSD 10’977 (2020: TUSD8’098)

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer’s prevention set (which includes ’Alz1’, an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded ‘Alz1 Tab’ designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

VincenzoMoccia,CEO,+393405830933

m occia@igeapharma.com

