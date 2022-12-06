IGEA Pharma N : announces annual General Meeting Resolutions

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 06 December 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the Annual General Meeting approved all the agenda resolutions. The minutes of the meeting are available at igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders

The Company registers important changes in its board of directors. Mr. Moccia and Mr. Patrocollo resigned and new members were elected. Mr. Marcello Venditelli will serve as new Chairman, Mr. Nicola Mona will serve as Executive Director in the role of CEO, Mr. Reinout Oussoren will serve as Non-Executive Director.

Coming from various economic environments, the new board members will bring years of experience and leadership to help IGEA and its participated entities to establish market position for health prevention, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical solutions based on CBD and other high quality vegetable matrices extracts, leverage commercial capabilities and partnerships, and capitalize on the financial leverage and operational synergies to improve return on capital and achieve profitability.

The new board shall now complete the management team by recruiting an experienced CFO and both reactivate and execute the industrial plan for a production site in Biasca, Switzerland.

"Our priorities are to put IGEA Pharma back on track by streamlining its organizational structure and, most importantly, securing the necessary funding for its ambitious plan to become a leader in the CBD industry", says newly appointed CEO Nicola Mona.

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Nicola Mona - CEO nicola.mona@igeapharma.nl

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.