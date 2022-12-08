Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. IGEA Pharma N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-08 am EST
0.0300 CHF   -36.17%
12:53pIgea Pharma N : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
12/06Igea Pharma N : Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022
PU
12/06Igea Pharma N : announces annual General Meeting Resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGEA Pharma N : appoints new Chief Financial Officer

12/08/2022 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IGEA appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 08 December 2022. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today appointed Diego Fiorentini as new CFO of IGEA Pharma, filling a void that was ad interim covered by the previous CEO.

Mr. Fiorentini has a broad experience with listed companies and cross-border operations. He will also manage all investor relations.

"I am extremely happy to have Diego immediately on board on this journey", comments CEO Nicola Mona.

The core management team at IGEA Pharma is now complete and more details are available here: https://www.igeapharma.nl/about-us/management/

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Nicola Mona - CEO nicola.mona@igeapharma.nl

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IGEA Pharma NV published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 17:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IGEA PHARMA N.V.
12:53pIgea Pharma N : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
12/06Igea Pharma N : Minutes of the AGM 1 December 2022
PU
12/06Igea Pharma N : announces annual General Meeting Resolutions
PU
10/30IGEA Pharma's H1 Loss Shrinks Amid Lower Expenses
MT
10/30Igea Pharma N.v. : Igea discloses its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
EQ
10/30IGEA Pharma N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
10/20Igea Pharma N.v. : Igea discloses its 2021 annual report
EQ
10/19Igea Pharma N : Convening Notice and Agenda
PU
10/19IGEA Pharma N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
09/29Igea Pharma N.v. : IGEA to get SIX approval to the semi-annual 2022 report disclosure
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net income 2021 -1,25 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net Debt 2021 1,08 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 158x
EV / Sales 2021 627x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart IGEA PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
IGEA Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-76.14%17
BIOMÉRIEUX-23.04%11 938
DIASORIN S.P.A.-22.75%7 243
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.7.83%5 355
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.10.28%5 106
NATERA, INC.-58.82%4 193