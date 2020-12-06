Log in
IGEA PHARMA N.V.

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/04 11:31:08 am
0.57 CHF   --.--%
03:45pIGEA PHARMA N : ensures ‘Alz1' supply for the EU market
PU
10/21IGEA PHARMA N : announces changes in its board
EQ
09/02IGEA PHARMA N : discloses its half-2020 financials
EQ
IGEA Pharma N : ensures ‘Alz1' supply for the EU market

12/06/2020 | 03:45pm EST
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 6 December 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the signature of an agreement with CSM Europe for the 'CE' compliant supply of Alz1. The distribution of Alz1 on a wholesale basis in selected EU markets is expected to start within the first half of 2021.

Disclaimer

IGEA Pharma NV published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 20:44:07 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
All news about IGEA PHARMA N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,00 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 16,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9 136x
EV / Sales 2019 14 500x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Giovanni Battista Ferrario Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-28.75%16
BIOMÉRIEUX47.32%16 790
10X GENOMICS, INC.95.46%16 038
DIASORIN S.P.A.45.93%11 160
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.56.99%10 449
NATERA, INC.159.63%7 467
