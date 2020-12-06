IGEA Pharma N : ensures ‘Alz1' supply for the EU market

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 6 December 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the signature of an agreement with CSM Europe for the 'CE' compliant supply of Alz1. The distribution of Alz1 on a wholesale basis in selected EU markets is expected to start within the first half of 2021. Attachments Original document

