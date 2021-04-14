Log in
IGEA Pharma N : and its CFO end collaboration

04/14/2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA and its CFO end collaboration

14-Apr-2021 / 23:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA and its CFO end collaboration

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 14 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the collaboration with Patrick Pozzorini is terminated. The formed CFO resigned due to personal reasons.

According to the ongoing business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD, on which the extraordinary general meeting of IGEA will resolve on 28 April 2021, substantial changes are expected in both shareholding and corporate bodies. The Company therefore decided to postpone a replacement and assigned the role functions ad interim to Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of the Group.

"Patrick has been of tremendous help in deploying our project in the past years. His human behavior together with his extraordinary professional skills helped me and the Company in achieving the planned results. I would like to thank Patrick for the excellent work performed and wish him all the best for his new professional challenges" said Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA.

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33,moccia@igeapharma.com

Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.


Additional features:


File: 20210414 igea nv_press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1184931

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1184931  14-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1184931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
