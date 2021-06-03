IGEA Pharma N : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly assume the role of vice Chairman. Attachments Original document

