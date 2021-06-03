Log in
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/03 11:31:06 am
0.416 CHF   +18.86%
02:27pIGEA PHARMA N  : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
PU
05/31IGEA PHARMA N  : disclosed its Annual Report 2020
EQ
05/31IGEA PHARMA : Annual report
PU
IGEA Pharma N : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

06/03/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly assume the role of vice Chairman.

Disclaimer

IGEA Pharma NV published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 18:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,00 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,76 M 9,69 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9 136x
EV / Sales 2019 14 500x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Giovanni Battista Ferrario Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-35.19%10
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.55.27%21 565
10X GENOMICS, INC.26.36%19 646
BIOMÉRIEUX-21.91%13 004
DIASORIN S.P.A.-18.28%9 288
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.06%8 189