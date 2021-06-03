Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. IGEA Pharma N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGEA Pharma N : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

06/03/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

03-Jun-2021 / 23:19 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly assume the role of vice Chairman.

Furthermore, the Company announced the convening of its annual general meeting (GM) for Friday, 9 July 2021. The convening notice including agenda, explanatory notes, proxy material and any additional information concerning the conduct of the GM will be disclosed and made public on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021. The Company did not anticipate any special proposals besides the usual annual general meeting agenda items.

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts
Giovanna Puppo, Chairman, +39 335 831 8903, puppo@igearesearch.com
Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igearesearch.com

Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.


Additional features:


File: 20210603 igea nv_press release
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: IGEA Pharma N.V.
Siriusdreef 17
2123 WT Hoofddorp
Netherlands
Phone: +31 23 568 9494
E-mail: info@igearesearch.com
Internet: www.igeapharma.nl
ISIN: NL0012768675
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1204195

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1204195  03-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204195&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about IGEA PHARMA N.V.
05:23pEQS-ADHOC  : IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
DJ
05:23pIGEA PHARMA N  : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
EQ
02:27pIGEA PHARMA N  : announces changes in its board and other corporate updates
PU
05/31IGEA PHARMA N  : disclosed its Annual Report 2020
EQ
05/31IGEA PHARMA : Annual report
PU
05/31IGEA PHARMA N  : disclosed its Annual Report 2020
PU
05/28IGEA PHARMA N  : Secures $12 Million Investment From Negma
MT
04/30IGEA PHARMA N  : to get SIX approval to delay the 2020 annual report disclosure
EQ
04/30EQS-ADHOC  : IGEA to get SIX approval to delay the 2020 annual report disclosure
DJ
04/30IGEA PHARMA N  : to get SIX approval to delay the 2020 annual report disclosure
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,00 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 11,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9 136x
EV / Sales 2019 14 500x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart IGEA PHARMA N.V.
Duration : Period :
IGEA Pharma N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Giovanni Battista Ferrario Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.-35.19%10
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.55.27%21 565
10X GENOMICS, INC.26.36%19 646
BIOMÉRIEUX-21.91%13 004
DIASORIN S.P.A.-18.28%9 288
SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.06%8 189