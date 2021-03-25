IGEA Pharma N : to finalize on convertible bond facility arrangement

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 25 March 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the entry into the final stage of negotiations with an institutional investor, following to a letter of intent (LOI) binding in terms, for a convertible bond facility arrangement over the next 24 months. The closing is expected to be within the first half of April 2021. Attachments Original document

