MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  IGEA Pharma N.V.    IGPH   NL0012768675

IGEA PHARMA N.V.

(IGPH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGEA Pharma N : to finalize on convertible bond facility arrangement

03/25/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 25 March 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the entry into the final stage of negotiations with an institutional investor, following to a letter of intent (LOI) binding in terms, for a convertible bond facility arrangement over the next 24 months. The closing is expected to be within the first half of April 2021.

Disclaimer

IGEA Pharma NV published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 19:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,00 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,6 M 14,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 9 136x
EV / Sales 2019 14 500x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 40,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vicenzo Moccia Chairman-Management Board
Giovanni Battista Ferrario Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGEA PHARMA N.V.0.93%15
10X GENOMICS, INC.19.39%18 434
BIOMÉRIEUX-6.07%14 740
NATERA, INC.-2.92%9 442
DIASORIN S.P.A.-17.70%9 260
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-24.92%7 360
