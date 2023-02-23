Igeamed appoints new board of directors, which drops from five to three members

(Alliance News) - Igeamed Spa on Thursday appointed a new board of directors composed of Michele Casciani as chairman of the board, Fabio Felici and Deborah Setola as both independent directors.

The board of directors will serve for the next three fiscal years -- 2023, 2024 and 2025 -- and will consist of three members.

Igeamed on Thursday closed flat at EUR2.48 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

