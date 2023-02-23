Advanced search
    MED   IT0005429227

IGEAMED S.P.A.

(MED)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:36 2023-02-23 am EST
2.500 EUR    0.00%
01:08pIgeamed appoints new board of directors, which drops from five to three members
AN
2022Igeamed S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Igeamed S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Igeamed appoints new board of directors, which drops from five to three members

02/23/2023 | 01:08pm EST
(Alliance News) - Igeamed Spa on Thursday appointed a new board of directors composed of Michele Casciani as chairman of the board, Fabio Felici and Deborah Setola as both independent directors.

The board of directors will serve for the next three fiscal years -- 2023, 2024 and 2025 -- and will consist of three members.

Igeamed on Thursday closed flat at EUR2.48 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 8,05 M 8,56 M 8,56 M
Net income 2021 0,08 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net Debt 2021 0,32 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,65 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Casciani Chairman
Deborah Bristle Independent Director
Fabio Felici Independent Director
Piero Santantonio Manager-Investor Relations
Francesco Coppola Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGEAMED S.P.A.0.00%6
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.98%111 987
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.89%70 377
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.71%32 899
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY5.35%21 681
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS5.03%21 379