IGI Life Insurance : Board Meeting in Progress

CS/PSX/2023/0013
March 20, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject:
Board Meeting in Progress
Dear Sir,
This to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on March 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. via video-link to consider and approve the Annual Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2022 is in progress.
Since the meeting is to be held after the closure of PUCARS portal of PSX, therefore, any information, which requires public disclosure, will be communicated to PSX in the morning i.e. Tuesday, 21st March 2023, between 9:15 am to 9:30 am.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For IGI Life Insurance Limited
Nadia Perveen Hussain
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
IGI Life Insurance Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 10:26:03 UTC.