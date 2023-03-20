Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. IGI Life Insurance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGIL   PK0069401013

IGI LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED

(IGIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
8.490 PKR   +2.29%
06:27aIgi Life Insurance : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
2022IGI Life Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022IGI Life Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGI Life Insurance : Board Meeting in Progress

03/20/2023 | 06:27am EDT
CS/PSX/2023/0013

March 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject:

Board Meeting in Progress

Dear Sir,

This to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on March 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. via video-link to consider and approve the Annual Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2022 is in progress.

Since the meeting is to be held after the closure of PUCARS portal of PSX, therefore, any information, which requires public disclosure, will be communicated to PSX in the morning i.e. Tuesday, 21st March 2023, between 9:15 am to 9:30 am.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For IGI Life Insurance Limited

Nadia Perveen Hussain

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

IGI Life Insurance Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 10:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 8 158 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net income 2021 -349 M -1,24 M -1,24 M
Net cash 2021 758 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 448 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 16,4%
Chart IGI LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IGI Life Insurance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Hyder Ali Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Haseeb Kasbati Chief Financial Officer
Shamim Ahmad Khan Chairman
Athar Chaudhary Head-Information Technology
Saira Sheikh Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGI LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED-10.63%5
AXA-0.33%68 842
METLIFE, INC.-24.18%42 489
AFLAC INCORPORATED-14.80%37 522
PRUDENTIAL PLC-10.60%33 579
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-0.37%32 546