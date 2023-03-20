IGI Life Insurance : Board Meeting in Progress

CS/PSX/2023/0013

March 20, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Board Meeting in Progress

Dear Sir,

This to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on March 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. via video-link to consider and approve the Annual Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2022 is in progress.

Since the meeting is to be held after the closure of PUCARS portal of PSX, therefore, any information, which requires public disclosure, will be communicated to PSX in the morning i.e. Tuesday, 21st March 2023, between 9:15 am to 9:30 am.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For IGI Life Insurance Limited

Nadia Perveen Hussain

Company Secretary