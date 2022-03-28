IGI Life Insurance : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

CS/PSX/2022/012

March 28, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi-74000

Subject: Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on March 25, 2022 at 4:30 pm at Lahore / via video-link, recommended the following:

1) CASH DIVIDEND: NIL

2) BONUS SHARES: NIL

3) RIGHT SHARES: NIL

4) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT / CORPORATE ACTION: NIL

5)ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION: NIL

The financial results of the Company are attached as Annexure 'A' to this letter.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Auditorium Hall at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from April 21, 2022 to April 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of our share registrars FAMCO Associates (Private) Limited, situated at 8-F, Next to Faran Hotel, P.E.C.H.S, Block 6, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi at the close of business on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 will be treated in time for purpose of determining entitlement to receive the notice of AGM.