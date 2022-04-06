IGI Life Insurance : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

OUR STORY

The IGI brand has been associated with the insurance industry since 1953 making it one of the earliest and most respected insurance providers in the Pakistani market. It falls under the IGI Holdings umbrella which is owned by the Packages Group.

The Packages Group is one of the most well reputed and diversiﬁed business conglomerates with investments in packaging, FMCGs, pharmaceutical and ﬁnancial services sector. The Group is also actively involved in and supports the development and nurturing of social, environmental and educational causes.

IGI Life was acquired with a view to further diversify its ﬁnancial services portfolio. It was formed with the acquisition of American Life Insurance Company

(Pakistan) Limted (Metlife Alico) in 2014 recognized amongst the leading life insurance companies in the private sector. IGI Life is focused on providing innovative products and comprehensive protection solutions.

VISION

Assure ﬁnancial future today for a better tomorrow.

MISSION

To provide innovative life and health insurance as well as investments solutions through ground-breaking innovation and exemplary customer service, leveraging di erent distribution channels.

OUR VALUES

Vitality, the world's ﬁrst shared-value insurance In 1997, South Africa's leading insurance company Discovery launched Vitality, the world's ﬁrst shared-value insurance, a business model that rewards people for adopting a healthy lifestyle. By blending smart tech, data incentives and behavioral science, Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 20 million people in 28 countries are engaged with the Vitality programme. For more information, please visitwww.vitalitygroup.com. Vitality across the globe Global impact of Vitality: • 34% increase in physical activity among the clients

• More than 6 million exercise goals rewarded every month

• More than 2 billion activities recorded

• More than 200,000 new members worldwide every month