    IGIL   PK0069401013

IGI LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED

(IGIL)
IGI Life Insurance : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
OUR STORY

The IGI brand has been associated with the insurance industry since 1953 making it one of the earliest and most respected insurance providers in the Pakistani market. It falls under the IGI Holdings umbrella which is owned by the Packages Group.

The Packages Group is one of the most well reputed and diversiﬁed business conglomerates with investments in packaging, FMCGs, pharmaceutical and ﬁnancial services sector. The Group is also actively involved in and supports the development and nurturing of social, environmental and educational causes.

IGI Life was acquired with a view to further diversify its ﬁnancial services portfolio. It was formed with the acquisition of American Life Insurance Company

(Pakistan) Limted (Metlife Alico) in 2014 recognized amongst the leading life insurance companies in the private sector. IGI Life is focused on providing innovative products and comprehensive protection solutions.

VISION

Assure ﬁnancial future today for a better tomorrow.

MISSION

To provide innovative life and health insurance as well as investments solutions through ground-breaking innovation and exemplary customer service, leveraging di erent distribution channels.

OUR VALUES

Vitality, the world's ﬁrst shared-value insurance

In 1997, South Africa's leading insurance company Discovery launched Vitality, the world's ﬁrst shared-value insurance, a business model that rewards people for adopting a healthy lifestyle. By blending smart tech, data incentives and behavioral science, Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 20 million people in 28 countries are engaged with the Vitality programme. For more information, please visitwww.vitalitygroup.com.

Vitality across the globe

Global impact of Vitality:

  • • 34% increase in physical activity among the clients

  • • More than 6 million exercise goals rewarded every month

  • • More than 2 billion activities recorded

  • • More than 200,000 new members worldwide every month

Collaboration between IGI Life and Vitality Group

For the ﬁrst time ever, IGI Life and IGI Life Window Takaful Operations, part of the Packages Group, collaborated with Vitality Group to enhance and protect lives in Pakistan with a positively di erent insurance/takaful plans. IGI Life Vitality aims to help people make the most of their health and wealth and incentivizes them through weekly, monthly and annual rewards.

IGI Life Vitality Plan

IGI Life Vitality Plan is an investment plan that is linked to the Vitality programme.

Based on the shared value insurance model, this plan encourages its members to lead a healthier life and o ers them rewards for doing so.

The plan consists of two core aspects:

  • Vitality: focuses on wellness by providing its members with an understanding of their current health status and incentivizes them to improve their health.

  • Insurance/Takaful coverage: caters to its members; need for ﬁnancial security and provides investment opportunities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IGI Life Insurance Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
