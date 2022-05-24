Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IGM Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGMS   US4495851085

IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IGMS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
17.37 USD   -7.36%
05/17HC Wainwright Trims Price Target on IGM Biosciences to $58 From $59, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/10IGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/09IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGM Biosciences : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Topsoe Jakob Haldor
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
IGM Biosciences, Inc. [IGMS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC. , 325 E. MIDDLEFIELD ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MOUNTAIN VIEW CA 94043
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Topsoe Jakob Haldor
C/O IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
325 E. MIDDLEFIELD ROAD
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA94043 		X X
Signatures
/s/ Misbah Tahir, by power of attorney 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The shares are held directly by Topsoe Holding A/S (formerly Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S). Jakob Haldor Topsoe, Christina Teng Topsoe, Anne Haugwitz-Hardenberg-Reventlow, Emil Oigaard, Thomas Schleicher and Birgitte Nielsen, members of the board of directors of Topsoe Holding A/S, may be deemed to share voting and investment power with respect to the shares reported herein and disclaim beneficial ownership of such shares, except to the extent of his or her pecuniary interest therein, if any.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

IGM Biosciences Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
05/17HC Wainwright Trims Price Target on IGM Biosciences to $58 From $59, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
05/10IGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/09IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
GL
05/09IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
GL
05/09IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/09IGM Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/09IGM Biosciences Announces Closing of Global Collaboration Agreement with Sanofi
AQ
05/06IGM Biosciences Announces Closing of Global Collaboration Agreement with Sanofi
GL
04/06IGM Announces Closing of $230.0 Million Public Offering
GL
04/05Medivir 2021 Annual Report published
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -208 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 797 M 797 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 64,6x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
IGM Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,75 $
Average target price 51,22 $
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred M. Schwarzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Misbah Tahir Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Loberg Chairman
Bruce A. Keyt Chief Scientific Officer
T. S. Harigopal Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.-36.07%797
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.33%79 850
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.98%73 473
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.20%68 632
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.20%42 378
BIONTECH SE-36.69%39 666