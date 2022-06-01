Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IGM Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGMS   US4495851085

IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(IGMS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:01 pm EDT
16.78 USD   +1.33%
07:03aIGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
07:02aIGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/29Certain Non-Voting Common Stock of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-MAY-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2022 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST in New York.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact
Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com


All news about IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:03aIGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
07:02aIGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/29Certain Non-Voting Common Stock of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agre..
CI
05/29Certain Restricted Stock Units of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
CI
05/29Certain Stock Options of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
05/29Certain Common Stock of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
05/17HC Wainwright Trims Price Target on IGM Biosciences to $58 From $59, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
05/10IGM Biosciences to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/09IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
GL
05/09IGM Biosciences Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate U..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 41,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -193 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 714 M 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,59x
EV / Sales 2023 56,5x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
IGM Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,78 $
Average target price 49,56 $
Spread / Average Target 195%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred M. Schwarzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Misbah Tahir Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Loberg Chairman
Bruce A. Keyt Chief Scientific Officer
T. S. Harigopal Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGM BIOSCIENCES, INC.-42.79%714
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.69%81 342
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.26%71 623
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.34%68 709
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.62%41 465
BIONTECH SE-36.63%39 700