Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. IGM Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGM   CA4495861060

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

(IGM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
38.70 CAD   -1.05%
08:19aIGM Financial Recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada
AQ
11/17Mackenzie Investments Wins Seven 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
AQ
11/10National Bank of Canada Cuts Power Corp. Of Canada's Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGM Financial : Recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada

11/18/2022 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IGM Financial Recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada

WINNIPEG, MB - November 18, 2022 - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in its annual ranking of leading workplaces.

Through its unique group of individual businesses, IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), IGM offers a diverse and inclusive work environment for more than 3,900 full-time staff and approximately 4,000 advisors across Canada and provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help Canadians meet their financial goals.

"We're incredibly honoured to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "It's a testament to the efforts of all our phenomenal talent to build a unique and progressive culture across the company. We always strive to put our people first and to ensure we offer an environment that allows them to feel valued and engaged so they can reach their full potential."

Throughout the past year, IGM has strengthened its dedication to employees' well-being, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, and environmental initiatives.

IGM has strived to meet the needs of its employees by implementing a modernized hybrid work model that is anchored in flexibility and designed to promote balance in employees' professional and personal lives. As part of this goal, the company substantially increased wellness and mental health programming to support employees' emotional, physical, financial and social well-being.

The company's ongoing commitment to community engagement across all its business units has been met with enthusiasm by employees, who have rallied around a variety of initiatives, including the IG Walk for Alzheimer's, the Mackenzie Together Charitable Foundation and IPC's annual Movember campaign.

Further, IGM has continued its focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion through, in part, the establishment of seven employee-led Business Resource Groups and on the environment by shaping a path to a net-zero future.

"We've remained committed to breaking down barriers for underrepresented groups in financial services, and together with our focus on sustainability and employee well-being, we believe that has made us a very attractive employer," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial. "We're incredibly proud of the open and collaborative dialogue we've established with our employees. This has helped us to truly understand how they're feeling and to create a workplace that's responsive to their needs."

Page | 1

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

For further information, please contact:

Nini Krishnappa

IGM Financial

647-828-2553nini.krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

Page | 2

Disclaimer

IGM Financial Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 13:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IGM FINANCIAL INC.
08:19aIGM Financial Recognized as a Top 100 Employer in Canada
AQ
11/17Mackenzie Investments Wins Seven 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards
AQ
11/10National Bank of Canada Cuts Power Corp. Of Canada's Price Target
MT
11/092022 Ig Wealth Management Financial : Concern About the Economy Lowers Canadians' Confide..
AQ
11/07IGM Financial Downgraded to Hold at TD
MT
11/04Transcript : IGM Financial Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
11/03IGM Financial Q3 Net Earnings, Revenue Down YOY
MT
11/03IGM Financial Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
11/03Igm financial reports third quarter earnings
AQ
11/03IGM Financial Inc. Declares Dividend on Common Shares, Payable on January 31, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IGM FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 373 M 2 526 M 2 526 M
Net income 2022 866 M 648 M 648 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 9 197 M 6 888 M 6 888 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart IGM FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
IGM Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGM FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,70 CAD
Average target price 41,86 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James O'Sullivan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Potter Chief Financial Officer
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Nancy McCuaig Chief Technology & Data Officer, Senior VP
Michael Dibden Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGM FINANCIAL INC.-15.17%6 888
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.22%108 338
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.56%70 629
UBS GROUP AG5.12%57 514
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.45%35 467
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.32%34 221