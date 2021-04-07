IGM Financial : Announces March 2021 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisemen

IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES MARCH 2021

RECORD HIGH NET FLOWS AND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT

Winnipeg - April 7, 2021: IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $637 million during March 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $248.5 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $243.5 billion at February 28, 2021, and $169.4 billion at March 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $248.5 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 3.6% year to date. March 2021 net inflows of $637 million up from ($196) million in March 2020. For the quarter ended March 2021, net inflows were $2.2 billion, an all-time best quarter result and up from $821 million in quarterly net inflows in 2020.

IG Wealth - Record high assets under advisement of $107.0 billion, up 1.9% in the month and up 3.6% year to date. March 2021 net inflows of $220 million up from net inflows of $132 million in March 2020. For the quarter ended March 2021, net inflows were $1.0 billion, the best quarter result in over two decades and up from $381 million in quarterly net inflows in 2020.

Mackenzie - Record high assets under management of $191.6 billion, up 2.4% in the month and up 2.6% year to date. March 2021 net sales were $492 million, up from ($380) million in March 2020. For the quarter ended March 2021, net sales were $1.5 billion of which $1.9 billion was retail. This was an all-time record high, and an improvement from net sales of $351 million in 2020 of which $194 million was retail.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Please see www.igmfinancial.comfor file with trended history.

Asset Wealth Management Management IGM IG Wealth Investment ($ millions) (unaudited) Management Planning Counsel Total Mackenzie(3) Financial

For the month ended March 31, 2021