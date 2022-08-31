Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Ignite International Brands, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    BILZ   CA45174Y1007

IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, LTD.

(BILZ)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:46 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.5500 CAD   -9.84%
NE
08/29Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/29Ignite International Brands Completes Going Private Transaction
MT
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (BILZ)

08/31/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 31 août/August 2022) - Following shareholder approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of Ignite International Brands, Ltd., held on August 24, 2022, the subordinate voting shares of Ignite International Brands will be delisted from the CSE at market close on August 31, 2022.

For more information, see the Ignite International Brands news release from August 29, 2022.

_________________________________

Suite à l'approbation des actionnaires lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires de Ignite International Brands, Ltd., tenue le 24 août 2022, les actions à droit de vote subalterne de Ignite International Brands seront radiées du CSE à la fermeture des marchés le 31 août 2022.

Pour plus d'informations, consultez le communiqué de presse de Ignote International Brands du 29 août 2022.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 31 août/August 2022
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BILZ

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


Financials
Sales 2021 78,8 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Net income 2021 5,63 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net Debt 2021 20,3 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 170 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 8,46%
Chart IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Bilzerian Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Rohleder Chief Financial Officer
Greg Gilpin-Payne Independent Director
Ralph Gilpin-Payne Independent Non-Executive Director
Tom Bunker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, LTD.-58.65%130
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-24.03%840
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-59.91%499
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-38.29%329
AYR WELLNESS INC.-69.80%305
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-55.06%62