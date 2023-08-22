Ignite Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 106.59 million compared to AUD 114.2 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 1.55 million compared to AUD 0.285 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0124 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0004 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0124 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0004 a year ago. Basic loss per share was AUD 0.0173 compared to AUD 0.0032 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share was AUD 0.0173 compared to AUD 0.0032 a year ago.

