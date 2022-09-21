Ignyte Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022
IGNYTE ACQUISITION CORP.
Item 1.01
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On September 20, 2022, Ignyte Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Working Capital Note") in the aggregate principal amount of $100,000 to Ignyte Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (our "Sponsor"). Our Sponsor is an entity affiliated with our executive officers, directors and our other advisors and is our largest stockholder. The Company issued the Working Capital Note in consideration for a loan from the Sponsor to fund the Company's working capital requirements between now and November 1, 2022, which is the period of time that the Company has available to complete its initial business combination. The Working Capital Note was issued to provide the Company with additional working capital and will not be deposited into the Company's trust account.
The Working Capital Note bears no interest and is repayable in cash upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination.
The foregoing description is only a summary of the Working Capital Note, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Working Capital Note, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto, and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 2.03
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
The disclosure set forth above in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kregarding the issuance of the Working Capital Note is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits:
|
10.1
|
Working Capital Promissory Note, dated September 20, 2022.
|
104
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page iXBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document