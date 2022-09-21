Advanced search
    IGNY   US45175H1068

IGNYTE ACQUISITION CORP.

(IGNY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-09-16 pm EDT
9.950 USD   -0.20%
06:10aIGNYTE ACQUISITION : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aIGNYTE ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15IGNYTE ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ignyte Acquisition : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2022

IGNYTE ACQUISITION CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39951 85-2448157
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
650 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor
New York, NY 10019
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (919)328-4400

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange

on Which Registered

Units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one-halfof one redeemable warrant IGNYU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share IGNY The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share IGNYW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 20, 2022, Ignyte Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Working Capital Note") in the aggregate principal amount of $100,000 to Ignyte Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (our "Sponsor"). Our Sponsor is an entity affiliated with our executive officers, directors and our other advisors and is our largest stockholder. The Company issued the Working Capital Note in consideration for a loan from the Sponsor to fund the Company's working capital requirements between now and November 1, 2022, which is the period of time that the Company has available to complete its initial business combination. The Working Capital Note was issued to provide the Company with additional working capital and will not be deposited into the Company's trust account.

The Working Capital Note bears no interest and is repayable in cash upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination.

The foregoing description is only a summary of the Working Capital Note, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Working Capital Note, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto, and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The disclosure set forth above in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kregarding the issuance of the Working Capital Note is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit Description
10.1 Working Capital Promissory Note, dated September 20, 2022.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page iXBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

September 20, 2022 Ignyte Acquisition Corp.
By:

/s/ David Rosenberg

Name: David Rosenberg
Title: Co-ChiefExecutive Officer

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
