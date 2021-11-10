AVL: IGO to Trial Vanadium Flow Battery Standalone Power Sys
11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
For personal use only
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
11TH NOVEMBER 2021
IGO'S NOVA NICKEL OPERATION TO TRIAL VSUN ENERGY VANADIUM BATTERY STANDALONE POWER SYSTEM
AVL Federal Government grant funded project to accelerate long duration vanadium battery uptake in mining industry with new installation.
KEY POINTS
IGO Limited (IGO) to trial vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) standalone power system (SPS) supplied by AVL subsidary VSUN Energy at its Nova Nickel Operation.
The VRFB will be initially free issued to IGO, with ownership or rental options after 12 months.
SPS will power a bore pump with a target of 100% renewable energy use.
Optimisation of power for pumps is a key area of focus for VSUN Energy across mining and agricultural markets.
Funded partly by an Australian Government grant, AVL will build a value-added vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant in Kwinana, WA, capable of producing 33MWh of energy storage capacity for the VRFB sector.
VSUN Energy, the renewable energy generation and storage subsidiary of AVL, is actively developing markets for VRFBs in Australian markets.
AVL is developing the Australian Vanadium Project south of Meekatharra in Western Australia, the world's next primary critical mineral vanadium mine for high-strength, low- alloy steel and energy storage.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, "the Company" or "AVL") is pleased to announce that in conjunction with its 100% owned subsidiary VSUN Energy, it has signed an agreement with ASX 100 listed mining company IGO Limited ("IGO") for a project utilising a standalone power system ("SPS") based on VRFB energy storage technology. An SPS supplies power independently to the
Australian Vanadium Limited
Phone: +61 8 9321 5594
ASX: AVL
Level 1, 85 Havelock Street
Fax: +61 8 6268 2699
FRA: JT7.F
West Perth, WA 6005
Email: info@australianvanadium.com.au
ABN: 90 116 221 740
For personal use only
electricity grid and typically comprises a combination of solar, wind, battery and backup generation from diesel or gas.
The SPS being installed at IGO's nickel operation will be based around a 300kWh VRFB from Spanish manufacturer E22. The system has been designed to provide a 100% renewable energy supply for much of the year, with periods of long cloud cover being supported by a diesel genset. Total renewable penetration of 85-90% is being targeted for the trial of the VRFB based SPS system. The SPS is redeployable for use on multiple mines sites and locations over its 20+ year service life. The target of long periods with diesel-off will not only significantly reduce the carbon emissions of diesel generator powered bore fields, but also offer substantial reductions in operating hours for service personnel. These two significant benefits indicate a potentially rapid growth market segment for this robust technology.
Managing Director Vincent Algar comments, "Working with IGO on this project will accelerate the objectives of the companies and broader mining industry towards carbon neutrality. The robustness of VRFB energy storage makes it perfectly suited to the tough environments found on many Australian minesites. The installation of an SPS based on vanadium technology for pumping applications enables diesel to be almost entirely eliminated, helping reduce overall carbon emissions and providing reliable green power. We look forward to trialling and then duplicating this system based on an Australian invention and with Australian made vanadium electrolyte from AVL in WA."
IGO's Chief Operating Officer, Matt Dusci comments, "IGO's strategic focus is on those products that are critical to enabling clean energy solutions, to create a better planet. As part of our strategy to deliver those products, we aspire to be carbon neutral across our business and to do this, in part, by leveraging renewable energy solutions and innovation to reduce emissions at our remote exploration and mining operations. We are excited to be collaborating with AVL on this pilot at our Nova operation".
The IGO Nova Nickel Operation is located approximately 160km east-northeast of Norseman and 360km southeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The mine produces nickel, copper and cobalt.
In July 2021 AVL was awarded a $3.69M Federal Government manufacturing grant under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority roadmap1. Part of the matched funding is allocated to development of the SPS that will be installed at IGO's Nova Nickel Operation. The remainder of the grant will be used to finalise the high purity processing circuit for the Australian Vanadium Project; build and operate a
1See ASX announcement dated 21stJuly 2021 'AVL Awarded $3.69M Federal Government Manufacturing Grant'
commercial vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant producing 33MWh per annum and manufacture a prototype of a residential VRFB.
For personal use only
The agreement with IGO will end 12 months from the date of system commissioning and first power production, unless extended or terminated in accordance with the agreement. The SPS is being provided to IGO at no charge, with the option to purchase or rent the system at the end of the trial period. The project will enable IGO to analyse the performance of the SPS for potential use in its dewatering and bore pumps systems.
VRFBs are particularly well suited as an SPS due to the following attributes:
Non-flammable - safe to be operated in areas prone to bushfire and other sensitive areas.
High cycle life - the VRFB can be cycled tens of thousands of times with virtually no degradation in capacity. With a lifespan exceeding 20 years, the VRFB has longevity that matches renewable energy generation sources such as solar PV and will not require replacement multiple times over the life of a project.
Sustainability - at the end of the project, the VRFB can be fully recycled. The power unit of the battery is able to be recycled whilst the electrolyte can either be reused in another battery or have the vanadium reclaimed for use within the steel industry. AVL will have the capability to recycle the electrolyte onsite in WA as part of AVL's fully integrated VRFB strategy.
High temperature tolerance - the VRFB has a wider operating temperature range than most other energy storage technologies, giving it the ability to be deployed in all regions of Australia.
Flexibility - the VRFB can be used in a variety of roles over its lifespan and is only limited by the control system being used.
VSUN Energy is in discussions with other mining companies and customers in the agricultural sector and will be able to share the findings from the IGO project with them.
For further information, please contact:
Vincent Algar, Managing Director +61 8 9321 5594
This announcement has been approved in accordance with the Company's published continuous disclosure policy and has been approved by the Board.
AVL is a resource company focused on vanadium, seeking to offer investors a unique exposure to all aspects of the vanadium value chain - from resource through to steel and energy storage opportunities. AVL is advancing the development of its world-class Australian Vanadium Project at Gabanintha. The Australian Vanadium Project is currently one of the most advanced vanadium projects being developed globally, with 239Mt at 0.73% vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), containing a high-grade zone of 95.6Mt at 1.07% V2O5, reported in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 (see ASX announcement dated 1st November 2021 'Mineral Resource Update at the Australian Vanadium Project' and ASX announcement dated 22nd December 2020 'Technical and Financial PFS Update').
VSUN Energy is AVL's 100% owned subsidiary which is focused on developing the market for vanadium redox flow batteries for energy storage.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Australian Vanadium Project - Mineral Resource estimate by domain and resource classification using a nominal 0.4% V2O5 wireframed cut-off for low-grade and nominal 0.7% V2O5 wireframed cutoff for high-grade (total numbers may not add up due to rounding).