Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. IGO Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGO   AU000000IGO4

IGO LIMITED

(IGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/01
9.74 AUD   +1.04%
01:19aAZY : Corporate Presentation - 121 APAC Conference
PU
10/31September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/31September 2021 Quarter Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AZY: Corporate Presentation - 121 APAC Conference

11/02/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION 121 APAC

A commanding exploration position in a premier gold and copper district

November 2021 | ASX : AZY

DISCLAIMER

Nature of this document: The purpose of this document is to provide general information about Antipa Minerals Limited (the 'Company'). Unless otherwise stated herein, the information in this document is based on the Company's own information and estimates. In viewing this document you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions.

Not an offer: This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction, including the United States. This document and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this document would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction. In particular, this document is not for release to US newswire services or distribution in the United States. This document is not considered a recommendation by the Company or any of its affiliates, directors or officers that any recipient invest in the Company nor does it constitute investment, accounting, financial, legal or tax advice.

Not financial product advice: This document does not take into account the individual investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of each of the Company's Shareholders. You may wish to seek independent financial and taxation advice before making any decision in respect of thisdocument. Neither the Company nor any of its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of the Company's securities or any other financialproducts.

Forward looking statements: Certain statements contained in this document, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects, are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements: (a) are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject tosignificant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies; (b) involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements; and (c) may include, among other things, statements regarding estimates and assumptions in respect of prices, costs, results and capital expenditure, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.

The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate","may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All forward looking statements contained in this document are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Recipients are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein

Disclaimer: No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this document will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this document, or any opinions or beliefs contained in this document, and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this document or any error or omission there from. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this document or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information, unless required to do so by law. Any opinions expressed in the document are subject to change without notice. Recipients of this document should make their own, independent investigation and assessment of the Company its business, assets and liabilities, prospects and profits and losses, as well as the matters covered in this document. Independent expert advice should be sought before any decision based on an assessment of the Company is made.

Unverified information: This document may contain information (including information derived from publicly available sources) that has not been independently verified by theCompany.

Cautionary note regarding reserves and resources: You should be aware that as an Australian company with securities listed on the ASX, the Company is required to report reserves and resources in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 Edition). You should note that while the Company's reserve and resource estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with the relevant guidelines in other countries and, in particular, do not comply with Industry Guide 7, which governs disclosures of mineral reserves in registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Information contained in this document describing the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of US securities laws. In particular, Industry Guide 7 does not recognise classifications other than proven and probable reserves and, as a result, the SEC generally does not permit mining companies to disclose their mineral resources in SEC filings. You should not assume that quantities reported as "resources" will be converted to reserves under the JORC Code or any other reporting regime or that the Company will be able to legally and economically extract them.

Competent Persons Statement - Exploration Results: Please refer to the detailed statement at the end of this document.

Competent Persons Statement - Mineral Resource Estimations: for the Minyari-WACA Deposits, Calibre Deposit

and Magnum Deposit: Please refer to detailed statement at end of this document.

Australian Dollars: All figures in Australian Dollars unless stated otherwise.

Release Authorised by: Stephen Power, Non-Executive Chairman

INVESTOR PRESENTATION |

2

ANTIPAMINERALS

Acommandingexplorationpositioninapremiergoldandcopperlocation

Moz

FLAGSHIP

2.3EQUIVALENTGOLD

PROJECTS

ATTRIBUTABLE MINERAL

A

Minyari Dome (100%)

B

RESOURCE1

1.7 Moz ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD

B Citadel (35%): Rio Tinto JV

5,200km2 PROSPECTIVE

D

A

OF HIGHLY

GOLD AND COPPER GROUND

ADVANCED EXPLORATION

A$59/OZ

OPTIONALITY

C Wilki (100%): Newcrest farm-in

EV / EQUIVALENT

2

D

Paterson (100%): IGO farm-in

50km

ATTRIBUTABLE RESOURCE

Broome

Port Hedland

ANTIPA MINERALS

Kalgoorlie

Perth

C

  1. The gold equivalence calculation represents Antipa's total attributable metal value for each metal summed and expressed in equivalent gold grade and ounces. The prices used in calculation being LME close prices on 26 October 2021, Au US$ 1,805.20 /oz, Cu US$10,045.00/t, Ag US$ 24.51/oz and Co US$ 55,7000.00 .Gold equivalent Moz = (((price Au per ounce x attributable ounces of Au) + ( price Cu per tonne x attributable tonnes of Cu) + ( price Ag per ounce x attributable ounces of Ag)+ (price Co per tonne x attributable tonnes of Co) )/ price Au per ounce)/1,000,000.For full details of Mineral Resources estimates, please refer to relevant ASX releases as detailed on Slides 26 and 27 of this document. Antipa confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those ASX releases.All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.
  2. The enterprise value per equivalent attributable resource calculation utilises the enterprise value expressed as the undiluted A$ market capitalisation at close on 26 October minus cash of A$21.1M (30 September 21) divided by the gold equivalence (in ounces) per the above.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION |

3

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

CAPITAL STRUCTURE | ASX:AZY

Share price1

A$ 0.05

Shares on issue1

3,140 M

Market capitalisation1

A$ 157.0 M

Cash2

A$ 21.1 M

Debt2

Nil

EV

A$ 135.8 M

Options1

169.8 M

  1. At 29 October 2021.
  2. At 30 September 2021.

SHARE REGISTER

10%

5%

4%

7%

74%

Newcrest

IGO

Board and management

Institutions and funds

Other

INVESTOR PRESENTATION |

4

BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

Leadershipgroupwithadiversebackgroundanddeepindustryexperience

Stephen Power

Roger Mason

Mark Rodda

Peter Buck

Gary Johnson

Luke Watson

Non-executive Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director -

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director

CFO and Company

Corporate lawyer with

Geologist with more

Commercial and Legal

Geologist

Metallurgist

Secretary

more than 30 years of

than 30 years

Lawyer and corporate

40 years industry

40 years of industry

Chartered Accountant

legal, commercial and

experience spanning

consultant

with 20 years

experience across

experience covering

corporate

exploration,

experience

25 years legal,

international

plant design, project

management

production and

commercial and

exploration, acquisition

development and

Held senior corporate

experience

acquisition projects

corporate management

and production

operations

and finance positions

Former advisor to

Former General

experience

Current Director of IGO

Chairman of Lepidico,

with several listed

LionOre Mining

Manager Geology for

exploration and

Director of Lepidico

and Director of

International

LionOre Australia and

Previously Director of

development

Strategic Metallurgy

Norilsk Nickel

Former Chairman of

PMI Gold, Gallery Gold,

companies

Australia

Coalspur Mines, and

LionOre Australia and

Former Director of

Former CFO and

former General Counsel

Breakaway Resources

LionOre's Tati Nickel

Former consultant to

Company Secretary of

of LionOre Mining

Integra Mining Ltd

Mantra Resources

international

INVESTOR PRESENTATION |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IGO Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IGO LIMITED
01:19aAZY : Corporate Presentation - 121 APAC Conference
PU
10/31September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/31September 2021 Quarter Presentation
PU
10/29China's Tianqi Lithium posts best profit in almost 3 years
RE
10/21ALPHA HPA : to Participate in Construction of New Cathode Precursor Production Pilot Plant..
MT
10/18TIANQI LITHIUM : Unit Settles Mining Dispute With Australian Contractor
MT
10/18TIANQI LITHIUM : China's Tianqi Lithium settles dispute with Australian contractor
RE
10/13IGO Limited Provides Exploration Update
CI
10/07Miners drive Australian shares to one-week high
RE
09/30CHALICE MINING : confirms gold spin-out into Falcon Metals Limited
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 773 M 579 M 579 M
Net income 2022 243 M 182 M 182 M
Net cash 2022 664 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 7 385 M 5 562 M 5 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,70x
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart IGO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IGO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,74 AUD
Average target price 9,65 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter J. L. Bradford Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Scott Steinkrug Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael Nossal Chairman
Matthew Dusci Chief Operating Officer
Peter Stanley Buck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGO LIMITED52.66%5 486
BHP GROUP-14.19%136 929
RIO TINTO PLC-16.63%102 964
GLENCORE PLC56.76%65 740
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.77%46 684
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.81%34 198