  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. IGO Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGO   AU000000IGO4

IGO LIMITED

(IGO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:08:23 2023-04-14 am EDT
13.39 AUD   +5.02%
04/13Australia signs land deal for proposed battery material plant
RE
04/13IGO Secures Land in Western Australia's Kwinana for Integrated Battery Material Facility
MT
04/12Perenti Global Subsidiary Secures Nine-Month Contract Extension at IGO’s Flying Fox Mine
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia signs land deal for proposed battery material plant

04/13/2023 | 10:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire Forrest bids for nickel miner Mincor in $504 mln deal

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The state of Western Australia will allocate land to a battery metal processing facility proposed by IGO Ltd and Wyloo Metals, which is backed by billionaire Andrew Forrest, as the country pushes to process more critical minerals at home.

Australia, which supplies nearly half the world's lithium and is a major producer of rare earths, wants to move up the critical mineral value chain to reduce the global reliance on China, which dominates the sector.

The proposed facility in Western Australia, the country's largest mining state, would be Australia's first to produce nickel-cobalt-manganese precursor cathode active material, used to make components for the lithium-ion batteries common in electric vehicles.

The state government on Friday announced it would allocate 30 hectares (74 acres) of land within the Kwinana-Rockingham Strategic Industrial Area for the proposed plant, which is expected to cost up to A$1 billion ($678 million). An accompanying statement did not specify the deal terms.

IGO acting CEO Matt Dusci said the land deal was a "critical step" to better integrate into the battery supply chain.

"We believe the area where Australia can be most competitive is in mid-stream battery chemical processing," Dusci said in a statement.

A final investment decision for the project is subject to a feasibility study, due in mid-2024, and finding a project partner with battery chemical processing experience.

A global battery chemical manufacturer has shown "strong interest" in the project, according to IGO's statement.

Western Australia, which holds a majority of the country's critical mineral reserves, is at the forefront of the push to build processing capacity.

The proposed site will be next to the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide plant, jointly owned by IGO and China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, which last year produced the country's first battery-grade lithium hydroxide, a critical input for electric-vehicle batteries.

($1 = 1.4741 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IGO LIMITED 4.94% 13.39 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION -2.01% 76.91 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 169 M 792 M 792 M
Net income 2023 1 582 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
Net cash 2023 493 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,05x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 9 641 M 6 530 M 6 530 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,82x
EV / Sales 2024 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart IGO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IGO Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,75 AUD
Average target price 15,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Eugene Dusci Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kathleen Bozanic Chief Financial Officer
Michael Nossal Non-Executive Chairman
Kate Barker General Counsel, Head-Risk & Compliance
Keith William Spence Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGO LIMITED-6.54%6 360
PT VALE INDONESIA TBK-10.21%4 322
NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.61%1 890
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION16.44%1 606
MINCOR RESOURCES NL-6.98%502
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC0.71%472
