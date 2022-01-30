IGO : 2Q22 and 1H22 Results Presentation

|
or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction.
• This presentation contains general summary information about IGO. The information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation should be read in conjunction
with IGO's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available on the IGO website. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is
made in relation to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions expressed in this presentation.
• This presentation includes forward looking information regarding future events, conditions, circumstances and the future financial performance of IGO. Often, but not always, forward
looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue" and "guidance", or other similar
words and may include statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or
production outputs. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IGO's
control, which may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Further details of these risks are set out below. All references to future
production and production guidance made in relation to IGO are subject to the completion of all necessary feasibility studies, permit applications and approvals, construction, financing
arrangements and access to the necessary infrastructure. Where such a reference is made, it should be read subject to this paragraph and in conjunction with further information about the
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as well as any Competent Persons' Statements included in periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX. Forward
looking statements in this presentation only apply at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing
this information IGO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances
on which any such statement is based.
• There are a number of risks specific to IGO and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of IGO and the value of an investment in IGO including
and not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, commodity demand and price movements, access to infrastructure, timing of environmental approvals, regulatory risks,
operational risks, reliance on key personnel, reserve and resource estimations, native title and title risks, foreign currency fluctuations and mining development, construction and
commissioning risk. The production guidance in this presentation is subject to risks specific to IGO and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance
of IGO.
• Quarterly Financial Results are unaudited. All currency amounts are in Australian Dollars unless otherwise noted. Net Cash is cash balance less outstanding debt, Net Debt is outstanding
debt less cash balances.
• Nickel cash costs are reported inclusive of royalties and after by-product credits on a per unit of payable metal basis, unless otherwise stated. Lithium cash costs are reported as COGS
(cash costs of goods sold) per tonne sold and is inclusive of ore mining costs, processing, general and administrative, selling & marketing, inventory movements and royalty expense.
Underlying EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and comprises net profit or loss after tax, adjusted to exclude income tax expense, finance costs, interest income, asset impairments, gain/loss
on sale of subsidiary and Tropicana, redundancy and restructuring costs, depreciation and amortisation, once-off transaction costs, and foreign exchange and hedging gains/losses
attributable to the acquisition of Tianqi.
Free Cash Flow comprises Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities. Underlying adjustments exclude acquisition costs, proceeds from
investment sales including Tropicana, and payments for investments and mineral interests.
• IGO has a 49% interest in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd (TLEA) and therefore, as a non-controlling shareholder, recognises its share of Net Profit After Tax of TLEA in its
consolidated financials. As such, IGO has provided additional information on the operating, financial and expansion activities at both Greenbushes and the Kwinana Refinery which reflects
IGO's understanding of those operating, financial and expansion activities based on information provided to IGO by TLEA.
