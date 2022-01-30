IGO : CY21 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimate Update

ASX RELEASE

31 January 2022

CY21 ANNUAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES UPDATE

IGO Limited (IGO or the Company) (ASX:IGO) is pleased to report its annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates as of 31 December 2021 (CY21). The estimates include IGO's 100% owned Nova Operation (Nova), the 100% owned Silver Knight Project (Silver Knight) and its 24.99% indirect interest in Talison's Greenbushes Operation (Greenbushes). The Greenbushes interest is held through Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd (TLEA), the lithium joint venture partnership between Tianqi Lithium Corporation (Tianqi) (51%) and IGO (49%).

Highlights

IGO's CY21 total attributable Mineral Resource estimates from Nova, Silver Knight and Greenbushes, are estimated to contain 180kt nickel (Ni), 74kt copper (Cu), 6.1kt cobalt (Co) metal, and 23.2Mt of a nominal 6% lithia (Li 2 O) concentrate or 'lithia concentrate'.

Nova's Ore Reserves decreased by 40kt of nickel metal in CY21 with 33kt of Ni metal mined and an additional reduction of 6kt because of adjustments to reconciliation factors. The mine life at Nova is 5.5 years based on the current life of mine plan.

IGO's CY21 acquisition of Silver Knight has added 11kt of Ni, 5.7kt of Cu and 0.5kt of Co to IGO's total Mineral Resources.

Greenbushes' Mineral Resource estimates and Ore Reserve estimates have increased by 52% and

20% respectively, in terms of contained lithia concentrate from the previously reported statement (March 2018). The Mineral Resource additions are largely attributed to the first report of an estimate for the Kapanga Deposit of 42.5Mt @ 1.8% Li 2 O (100% basis), and significant additions to both the Indicated and Inferred Minerals Resources of the main Central Lode. The CY21 Ore Reserve additions have assessed the Indicated Resource portions of both Kapanga and the Central Lode. The current life-of- mine is now ~24 years.

IGO's Managing Director and CEO, Peter Bradford, commented: "We are pleased to present our annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates for CY21. Our portfolio has significantly changed during the year as we continued to execute our strategy of being a globally relevant supplier of products that are critical to clean energy. The key changes are associated with the divestment of IGO's 30% interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine and the formation of a new lithium Joint Venture (JV) with Tianqi over its Australian lithium assets. This JV included a 24.99% indirect interest in the Talison Greenbushes Operation delivering exposure to a truly world-classasset with low cost, scale and longevity."

"Nova has continued to deliver strong production performance throughout CY21. To deliver extensions of mine life and additional exploration opportunities, we recently acquired Silver Knight. Both technical studies and exploration will be accelerated through CY22 on Silver Knight with the aim of reporting a first Ore Reserve in CY23, which will provide additional ore feed to Nova. In parallel, we continue to invest in exploration in the near-mine environment with several highly promising exploration targets."

"Some of the upside we envisaged at Greenbushes at the time of our investment in the lithium joint venture has been clearly demonstrated by the CY21 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve, with a respective 52% and 20% increase in the estimated contained lithia concentrate. A significant proportion of the increases is attributable to the Kapanga Deposit, which is parallel to the Central Lode, with the two deposits planned to be mined from the one expanded open pit. Greenbushes is the premier hard-rock lithium mine globally, and the