ASX RELEASE
23 JULY 2024
QUARTERLY REPORT PRESENTATION - WEBCAST
IGO Limited (Company) (ASX: IGO) is pleased to advise that it will be holding a live webcast of its June 2024 Quarterly Results presentation starting at 10am AEDT (8am AWST) on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.
The live link to the webcast is below:
https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=2BwG1bYH
It is recommended that you log on at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the start of the presentation.
Investors are advised that, in addition to the live webcast, a recording of the presentation will be available on the IGO website www.igo.com.auapproximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.
Please note that the June 2024 Quarterly Report will be released to the ASX before market-
open on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.
For further information contact:
Richard Glass
Head of Investor Relations
IGO Limited
Telephone: 08 9238 8300
Authorised for lodgement by:
Rebecca Gordon
Company Secretary
Suite 4, Level 5
PO Box 496
T. +61 8 9238 8300
igo.com.au
85 South Perth Esplanade
South Perth WA 6951
F. +61 8 9238 8399
IGO Limited
Page 1
South Perth WA 6151
Western Australia
E. contact@igo.com.au
ABN 46 092 786 304
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IGO Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 23:08:05 UTC.