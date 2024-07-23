ASX RELEASE

23 JULY 2024

QUARTERLY REPORT PRESENTATION - WEBCAST

IGO Limited (Company) (ASX: IGO) is pleased to advise that it will be holding a live webcast of its June 2024 Quarterly Results presentation starting at 10am AEDT (8am AWST) on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

The live link to the webcast is below:

https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=2BwG1bYH

It is recommended that you log on at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the start of the presentation.

Investors are advised that, in addition to the live webcast, a recording of the presentation will be available on the IGO website www.igo.com.auapproximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

Please note that the June 2024 Quarterly Report will be released to the ASX before market-

open on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

For further information contact:

Richard Glass

Head of Investor Relations

IGO Limited

Telephone: 08 9238 8300

