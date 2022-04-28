Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. IGO Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGO   AU000000IGO4

IGO LIMITED

(IGO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:49:02 pm EDT
13.20 AUD   -0.90%
04/28IGO : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IGO
PU
04/11Lucapa diamond company ltd - historical de beers data to advance merlin exploration
AQ
04/11Australian shares end slightly higher on banking, gold stocks boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IGO : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IGO

04/28/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name IGO LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

IGOAK

PERFORMANCE RIGHT

36,647

29/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity IGO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IGO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 46092786304

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description IGOAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 29/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.igo.com.au/site/PDF/c8e40113-a0b9-4489-b231-bb762a03ed28/NoticeofAnnualGeneralMeetingandProxyForm

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

36,647

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IGO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

757,267,813

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IGOAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

2,182,856

IGOAL : SERVICE RIGHTS

573,946

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Equity Securities

Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IGO Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
