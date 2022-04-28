IGO : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IGO

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name IGO LIMITED

Date of this announcement Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date IGOAK PERFORMANCE RIGHT 36,647 29/04/2022

Total number of

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity IGO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code IGO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 46092786304

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description IGOAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 29/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.igo.com.au/site/PDF/c8e40113-a0b9-4489-b231-bb762a03ed28/NoticeofAnnualGeneralMeetingandProxyForm

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

36,647

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

IGO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

757,267,813

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

