IGO : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IGO

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name IGO LIMITED
Date of this announcement Friday April 29, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
IGOAK
PERFORMANCE RIGHT
36,647
29/04/2022
Total number of
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity IGO LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code IGO
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022
Registration number 46092786304
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description IGOAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 29/4/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://www.igo.com.au/site/PDF/c8e40113-a0b9-4489-b231-bb762a03ed28/NoticeofAnnualGeneralMeetingandProxyForm
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
36,647
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number ofASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
IGO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
757,267,813
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
IGOAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
2,182,856
IGOAL : SERVICE RIGHTS
573,946
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Equity Securities
