By Rhiannon Hoyle

Australian miner IGO on Monday said its board continues to have confidence in incoming chief executive Ivan Vella despite a policy breach during his handover at former employer Rio Tinto.

IGO said Vella, who will start as CEO on Dec. 11, did not follow all appropriate procedure in relation to confidential information under his control during the handover process at Rio Tinto.

Vella has accepted accountability for the breach and no information is known to have been compromised as a result of his actions, IGO said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-23 1644ET