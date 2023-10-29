1Q24 Results Presentation
IGO Limited
30 October 2023
IGO LIMITED | ASX: IGO
Cautionary Statements & Disclaimer
• This presentation has been prepared by IGO Limited ("IGO")
(ABN 46 092 786 304). It should not be considered as an offer
or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in IGO
or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect
to those securities in any jurisdiction.
• This presentation contains general summary information about
IGO. The information, opinions or conclusions expressed in
the course of this presentation should be read in conjunction
with IGO's other periodic and continuous disclosure
announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available on
the IGO website. No representation or warranty, express or
implied, is made in relation to the fairness, accuracy or
completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions
expressed in this presentation.
• This presentation includes forward looking information
regarding future events, conditions, circumstances and the
future financial performance of IGO. Often, but not always,
forward looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend",
"plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue" and "guidance", or
the necessary infrastructure. Where such a reference is made, • it should be read subject to this paragraph and in conjunction with further information about the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as well as any Competent Persons' Statements included in periodic and continuous disclosure announcements• lodged with the ASX. Forward looking statements in this presentation only apply at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information IGO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise • any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
•
Lithium cash costs reported as COGS (cash costs of goods sold) per tonne sold are inclusive of ore mining costs, processing, general and administrative, selling & marketing and inventory movements.
Lithium cash costs (production) are reporting inclusive of mining, processing, crushing and site administration, and utilise production as a unit of measurement. This measure excludes inventory adjustments, non-site general and administrative, offsite and royalty costs.
Underlying EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and comprises net profit or loss after tax, adjusted to exclude income tax expense, finance costs, interest income, asset impairments, gain/loss on sale of investments, depreciation and amortisation and once-off transaction and integration costs. Underlying EBITDA includes IGO's share of TLEA net profit after tax.
Free Cash Flow comprises Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities. Underlying adjustments exclude acquisition and integration costs, proceeds from investment sales, and payments for investments and mineral interests.
other similar words and may include statements regarding
plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated
production or construction commencement dates and
expected costs or production outputs. Such forecasts,
projections and information are not a guarantee of future
performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond IGO's control, which may cause
actual results and developments to differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Further details of these risks are set out
below. All references to future production and production
guidance made in relation to IGO are subject to the completion
•
of all necessary feasibility studies, permit applications and
approvals, construction, financing arrangements and access to
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
- IGO has a 49% interest in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd (TLEA) and therefore, as a non-controlling shareholder, recognises its share of Net Profit After Tax of TLEA in its consolidated financial statements. As such, IGO has provided additional information on the operating, financial and expansion activities at both Greenbushes and the Kwinana Refinery which reflects IGO's understanding of those operating, financial and expansion activities based on information provided to IGO by TLEA.
Nickel cash costs are reported inclusive of royalties and after by-product credits on a per unit of payable metal basis, unless otherwise stated.
Page 2
Safety
Sustained improvement in safety performance
TRIFR at 30 September 2023 was 12.7, a decrease from 16.0 as at 30 June 223
Enduring commitment to improving safety systems, culture and risk management has driven improvements in safety performance
Relaunched company-wide health and wellness program 'I-GO Well'
1. 12 month moving average calculated as the number of recordable injuries x 1,000,000 divided by the total number of hours worked. IGO reports recordable injuries (TRI) as the sum of Lost Time Injury (LTI), Medically Treated Injury (MTI) and Restricted Work Injury (RWI) as required by Part 1.1 r.5 of the WHS (Mines) Regulations 2022.
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 3
1Q24 Summary
Lithium business continues to deliver strong free cash flow
Financial Results
Lithium Business
Nickel Business
Sustainability & People
- Another quarter of record free cash flow and record dividend flow from TLEA
- Record IGO dividend of $454M paid during the Quarter
- Robust cash creation, contributing to a strong balance sheet position
•
Record quarterly production
•
Operations delivered lower
• Decrease in TRIFR to 12.7
and lower cash costs from
than expected production
from 16.0 last quarter
Greenbushes
and higher costs
• Became a member of the
•
Record dividend received
•
Cosmos Project Review
United Nations Global
from TLEA of $578M
progressing toward
Compact, demonstrating our
• Kwinana Train 1 ramp up
completion
commitment to responsible
& sustainable business
progressing
•
Successful exploration result
conduct
at the Dogleg Ni-Cu-Co
Prospect
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 4
1Q24 Financial Results
Record TLEA dividend delivers record FCF result
Units
1Q241
4Q231
QoQ
Sales Revenue
A$M
248
241
▲3%
Share of Net Profit of TLEA
A$M
328
522
▼37%
Underlying EBITDA2
A$M
362
620
▼42%
Net Profit After Tax
A$M
392
(454)
▲186%
Net Cash from Operating Activities
A$M
635
479
▲33%
Underlying Free Cash Flow3
A$M
530
381
▲39%
Cash
A$M
804
775
▲4%
Net Cash
A$M
444
415
▲7%
Softer lithium prices resulted in lower share of TLEA net profit and EBITDA
Record $578M dividend received from TLEA
Net cash position improved quarter on quarter despite payment of $454M in dividends to IGO shareholders
- 1Q24 is the three months ending 30 September 2023; 4Q23 is the three months ending 30 June 2023.
- Underlying EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure (refer to Disclaimer page) and includes IGO's share of net profit from TLEA.
- Free Cash Flow comprises Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities. Refer to Disclaimer page for "Underlying" adjustments.
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 5
Cash Reconciliation
Cash continuing to build
CASH - QoQ MOVEMENT1
A$M 1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
-
42
17
9
578
454
30
98
13
23
88
10
775
804
Cash at
Nova FCF Forrestania Cosmos FCF
TLEA
Exploration,
Corporate &
Finance Costs
Dividend
Purchase of Income Tax
Effect of
Cash at
30 June 2023
FCF
Dividend
Evaluation &
Other
& Lease
Payments
EIP Shares
Foreign
30 Sept 2023
Investments
Payments
Exchange
Movements
1. Figures may not sum due to rounding
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 6
NPAT Reconciliation
Strong recovery in NPAT despite lower profit from TLEA
NPAT - QoQ MOVEMENT1
A$M
700
500
300
33
18
2
1
19
194
116
6
3
100
(100)
(300)
(500)
982
(454)
392
4Q23 NPAT Impairment of
Nova
Forrestania
Exploration &
Corporate &
Mark-to-
Share of
Net Finance
D&A
Tax
1Q24 NPAT
E&E & Other
EBITDA
EBITDA
Evaluation
Other
market
Profits of
Costs
Assets
EBITDA
investments
TLEA
1. Figures may not sum due to rounding
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 7
Lithium Business
TLEA Joint Venture (IGO: 49% / Tianqi Lithium Corporation: 51%)
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 8
TLEA Joint Venture
Record dividend received from TLEA | Lower pricing delivers lower NPAT
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RECEIVED FROM TLEA ($M)
700
600
500
400
300
578
200
423
334 321
100
106
0
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
IGO share of TLEA NPAT
$328M
↓37% QoQ
Dividend Received from TLEA
$578M
↑37% QoQ
Cumulative Dividends received from TLEA
$1.8Bn
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 9
Greenbushes
Excellent quarter delivers record production and reduced costs
100% basis
Units
1Q241
4Q231
QoQ
YTD Guidance3
Spodumene Production
kt
414
395
▲5%
350 - 375
Spodumene Sales
kt
392
429
▼9%
Not Guided
Sales Revenue
A$M
2,244
3,493
▼36%
Not Guided
EBITDA
A$M
2,039
3,248
▼37%
Not Guided
Cash Costs (Production) 2 A$/t
262
271
▼3%
280 - 330
Higher QoQ production driven by continued higher feed grades and improved recoveries
Lower cash costs resulted from improved unit production and lower mining costs as a result of higher deferred stripping
Sales QoQ revenue and EBITDA impacted by lower prevailing spodumene prices
1Q24 average realised price (chemical and technical grade) of US$3,740/t FOB Australia
- 1Q24 is the three months ending 30 September 2023; 4Q23 is the three months ending 30 June 2023.
- As of 1 July 2023, IGO adopted a revised cash cost reporting methodology as a more appropriate measure of cost performance at Greenbushes. Cash Costs (production) include mining, processing, crushing and site administration, and utilises production as the unit of measurement (as opposed to sales). For clarity, inventory adjustments, non-site G&A, offsite and royalty costs are excluded.
- Pro-rataYTD Guidance (FY24 guidance divided by four), where applicable.
IGO Limited | 1Q24 Results
Page 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IGO Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2023 22:08:10 UTC.