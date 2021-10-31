Log in
    IGO   AU000000IGO4

IGO LIMITED

(IGO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/29
9.64 AUD   -1.33%
September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
September 2021 Quarter Presentation
PU
China's Tianqi Lithium posts best profit in almost 3 years
RE
September 2021 Quarter Presentation

10/31/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
IGO Limited

1Q22 Results Presentation

1 November 2021

Cautionary Statements & Disclaimer

  • This presentation has been prepared by IGO Limited ("IGO") (ABN 46 092 786 304). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in IGO or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities in any jurisdiction.
  • This presentation contains general summary information about IGO. The information, opinions or conclusions expressed in the course of this presentation should be read in conjunction with IGO's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available on the IGO website. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information, opinions and conclusions expressed in this presentation.
  • This presentation includes forward looking information regarding future events, conditions, circumstances and the future financial performance of IGO. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Such forecasts, projections and information are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IGO's control, which may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Further details of these risks are set out below. All references to future production and production guidance made in relation to IGO are subject to the completion of all necessary feasibility studies, permit applications and approvals, construction, financing arrangements and access to the necessary infrastructure. Where such a reference is made, it should be read subject to this paragraph and in conjunction with further information about the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as well as any Competent Persons' Statements included in periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX. Forward looking statements in this presentation only apply at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information IGO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
  • There are a number of risks specific to IGO and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of IGO and the value of an investment in IGO including and not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, commodity demand and price movements, access to infrastructure, timing of environmental approvals, regulatory risks, operational risks, reliance on key personnel, reserve and resource estimations, native title and title risks, foreign currency fluctuations and mining development, construction and commissioning risk. The production guidance in this presentation is subject to risks specific to IGO and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of IGO.
  • All currency amounts in Australian Dollars unless otherwise noted.
  • Quarterly Financial Results are unaudited.
  • Net Debt is outstanding debt less cash balances and Net Cash is cash balance less outstanding debt.
  • Cash Costs are reported inclusive of Royalties and after by-product credits on per unit of payable metal basis, unless otherwise stated.
  • Underlying EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and comprises net profit or loss after tax, adjusted to exclude income tax expense, finance costs, interest income, asset impairments, gain/loss on sale of subsidiary and Tropicana, redundancy and restructuring costs, depreciation and amortisation, once-off transaction costs, and foreign exchange and hedging gains/losses attributable to the acquisition of Tianqi.
  • Free Cash Flow comprises Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Net Cash Flow from Investing Activities. Underlying adjustments exclude acquisition costs, proceeds from investment sales including Tropicana, and payments for investments and mineral interests.
  • IGO has a 49% interest in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA) and therefore, as a non-controlling shareholder, recognises its share of Net Profit After Tax of TLEA in its consolidated financials. As such, IGO has provided additional information on the operating, financial and expansion activities at both Greenbushes and the Kwinana Refinery which reflects IGO's understanding of those operating, financial and expansion activities based on information provided to IGO by TLEA.

2

1Q22 Highlights

FY19 and 4Q19 Highlights

Strong start to FY22 with Nova operational delivery and progress on lithium growth projects

Nova

Nickel production and cash costs better than guidance, copper production within guidance

Greenbushes

CGP2 commissioned and CGP3 EPCM contract awarded to Lycopodium

Kwinana Refinery

Train 1 commissioning progressing well with first lithium hydroxide produced in August 2021

Growth

Silver Knight transaction from Creasy Group completed in October 2021

Financials

Robust commodity prices deliver strong financial results

3

Safety

Safety improvement programs delivering positive outcomes

20

19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

Lag Safety Indicators (TRepIFR1 & SPIFR2)

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Lead Safety Indicators

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

TRepIFR (lhs)

SPIFR (rhs)

Visual Safety Leadership Interactions (VSLI)

Hazard

Near Miss

Workplace Inspection

1. 12 month moving average TRepIFR - Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate: calculated as the number of reportable injuries x 1,000,000 divided by the total number of hours worked.

2. 12 month moving average SPIFR: Serious Potential Incident Frequency Rate: calculated as the number of serious potential incidents x 1,000,000 divided by the total number of hours worked.

4

Sustainability and Decarbonisation

ESG performance is one of IGO's key competitive advantages

Nova has a low carbon intensity and a tangible

plan to get to carbon neutrality

Customers increasing ESG scrutiny of

upstream suppliers

High ESG ratings expected to deliver premium

pricing

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IGO Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 21:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
