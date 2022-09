Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's mall operator Iguatemi S.A. said on Friday it has acquired an additional stake of shopping mall JK Iguatemi for 667 million reais ($129.61 million).

Iguatemi will acquire 36% of the mall to hold 100%. One source with knowledge of the matter said the acquisition will be financed with a follow-on share offering. ($1 = 5.1462 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)