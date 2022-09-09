Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Iguatemi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGTI3   BRIGTIACNOR8

IGUATEMI S.A.

(IGTI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
2.360 BRL   +0.43%
09/09Brazil's Iguatemi buys rest of JK Iguatemi mall, launches share offering
RE
09/09Brazil's Iguatemi acquires additional stake in shopping mall JK Iguatemi for $129.6 mln
RE
08/02Iguatemi S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Brazil's Iguatemi buys rest of JK Iguatemi mall, launches share offering

09/09/2022 | 07:28pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Iguatemi S.A. said on Friday it acquired the rest of shopping mall JK Iguatemi that it does not own for 667 million reais ($129.6 million) and launched a share offering to finance the deal.

Iguatemi will buy 36% of the mall to hold 100%, it said in a securities filing.

The mall operator will finance the acquisition with a follow-on share offering. Iguatemi will initially sell 24.7 million units and may increase the offering with additional allotments. Based on closing prices on Friday, Iguatemi may raise up to 825 million reais if all the additional allotment is sold and 500 million reais with the base offering.

The offering will be managed by the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil and Credit Suisse Group AG, the filing added.

($1 = 5.1462 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 1.36% 19.38 End-of-day quote.10.97%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.45% 2.535 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.82% 5.18 Delayed Quote.-43.21%
IGUATEMI S.A. 0.43% 2.36 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
JK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.19% 1026 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 026 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2022 100 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 464 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 807 M 544 M 544 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 582
Free-Float 19,3%
Technical analysis trends IGUATEMI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro Jereissati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Francisco Ribeiro Jereissati Chairman
Luiz Rodrigues Corvo Director
Fernando Magalhães Portella Director
José Reinaldo Magalhães Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IGUATEMI S.A.-18.12%535
SCENTRE GROUP-8.54%10 112
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-19.30%4 077
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-18.80%3 887
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED41.47%3 119
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.28.74%2 706