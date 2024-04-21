IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺛﺍﺪﺣﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 21-04-2024 11:42:02 AM

AM 11:42:02 2024-04-21 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of IHDATHIAT

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-04-21 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

CO-ORDINATES was held on 11:00 On 21-04-2024 at

Microsoft teams ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺛﺍﺪﺣﻹﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Microsoft teams, the shareholders participation in the

%66.91 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

Assembly Meeting was 66.91%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 20-04-

2023-04-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2023

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2023

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2023

2023-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Page 1 of 2

IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Based on article 6e of the Corporate Governance Guidelines

ﻢﺗ ـﻫ 6 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ 2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ

for 2017, reading a report to the General Assembly

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

regarding the work of the board of directors Committees

.2023 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

during 2023.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ala'a Mahmoud Almasri

Ala'a Mahmoud Almasri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ihdathiat Real Estate Co. PSC published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 08:59:05 UTC.