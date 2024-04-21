IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023 2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31

Subject: Other ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other: :ﺮﺧﺁ

Based on article 6e of the Corporate Governance Guidelines ﻢﺗ ـﻫ 6 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ 2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ

for 2017, reading a report to the General Assembly ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

regarding the work of the board of directors Committees .2023 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

during 2023.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ