  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. IHDATHIAT REALESTATE Co.Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHCO   JO3123611019

IHDATHIAT REALESTATE CO.LTD

(IHCO)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
0.3400 JOD   -2.86%
02/28IHDATHIAT REALESTATE Co.Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/15Ihdathiat Realestate : Disclosure (IHCO) 2023 02 15
PU
2022IHDATHIAT REALESTATE Co.Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
IHDATHIAT REALESTATE : G.A (IHCO) 2023 03 12

03/12/2023 | 03:46am EDT
IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺛﺍﺪﺣﻹﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-03-2023 10:25:32 AM

AM 10:25:32 2023-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﺛﺍﺪﺣﻹﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

2023-04-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Microsoft teams ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ

20-04-2023 at Microsoft teams to discuss the following

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-25 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 25-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

ﺓﻭﻼﺗ ، ــﻫ 6 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ 2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺪﻋﺍﻮﻘﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﺒﻄﺗ

، ــﻫ 6 ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ 2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺪﻋﺍﻮﻘﻟ ًﺎﻘﻴﺒﻄﺗ

1-

ﻡﺎﻋ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺓﻭﻼﺗ

2022 .

. 2022 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻝﻼﺧ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Page 1 of 2

IHDATHIAT CO-ORDINATES

Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ala'a Mahmoud Almasri

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Ala'a Mahmoud Almasri :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Ihdathiat Real Estate Co. PSC published this content on 12 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2023 07:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,02 M -0,03 M -0,03 M
Net cash 2022 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -78,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,53 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tahseen Mohsin Ibrahim Al-Husainat General Manager
Alaa M. Mohammed Jamal Al-Masri Chairman
Nadeen Azmy Ezzat Al-Qotishat Vice Chairman
Bushra Zakaria Hamad Aliwa Director
Rania Adil Aqil Matar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IHDATHIAT REALESTATE CO.LTD-12.82%2
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED2.52%11 821
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-31.07%5 759
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-4.89%3 082
RELO GROUP, INC.2.45%2 465
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-5.02%2 026