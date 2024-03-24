Ihdathiat Real Estate Company PSC (Ihdathiat) is a Jordan-based company that operates in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the management and development of real estate; the provision of real estate related services; the construction of apartments; the purchase of land and real estate; import and export activities related to the Companyâ operations, and the investment in securities in its own account. The Company operates through a number of wholly owned subsidiaries, such as Sayl Hasban Real Estate Co, Hajrat Al Shemali Real Estate Co and Kherbet Saka Real Estate Co.

Sector Real Estate Services