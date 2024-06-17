BIN: Black Information Network Launches Gun Safety Awareness Campaign "Lock It and Store It!"

The New Campaign Will Address The Importance of Keeping Guns Out of The Reach of Children in Collaboration with the BIN Local Roundtable

The BIN Local Roundtable Represents Business and Civic Leaders From Important Sectors In Local Communities Across the U.S. Who Collaborate With BIN's Leadership Team on The Network's Programming and Local Engagement

New York - June 17, 2024 - BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 national audio news network dedicated to providing trusted, fact-based journalism with a Black voice and perspective, announced today "Lock It and Store It! A BIN Gun Safety Awareness Campaign" to inform the community about the importance of keeping guns out of the reach of children to help save lives. "The Lock It and Store It! A BIN Gun Safety Awareness Campaign" will include the airing of special features, news reports and social media on the costs and impacts of unintentional shootings by Black children in America. Key campaign facts and information on gun safety are available here.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GNV), more than 1,500 unintentional shootings took place in the United States in 2023. Many of the shootings involved Black teens between the ages of 14 to 17 and children under the age of five.

"This campaign is a shining example of the role community leaders play in the programming on the Black Information Network," said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network and Multicultural Business and Development for iHeartMedia. "This topic has been a part of so many stories we have aired, and keeping children and families safe is vital to the communities we serve. Bringing this campaign to life started with the BIN Local Roundtable and would not be possible without them."

The BIN Local Roundtable was designed as a forum for business and civic leaders from local communities across the U.S. to provide perspective and collaborate with BIN's leadership team regarding the network's programming and local engagement.

"Everyone has a responsibility to secure their guns and prevent unintentional shootings in our community," said Brenda Goss Andrews, former Detroit Deputy Chief of Police, Immediate Past President of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), BIN Local Roundtable member and official law enforcement advisor for the campaign. "We are losing too many children and adolescents to unsafe gun storage both inside and outside of the home."

For more information about the "Lock It and Store It!" campaign, see here.

About BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and is available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices, as well as on local AM/FM broadcast radio stations in 34 markets, including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Dallas.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 500 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.