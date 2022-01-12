BIN: Black Information Network Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

NEW YORK-January 11, 2022- BIN: Black Information Network announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. BIN: Black Information was honored in the Media category.

BIN: Black Information Network is the 24/7 comprehensive national audio news network dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news with a Black voice and perspective. BIN launched in June 2020 as the first-of-its-kind 24/7 national and local all-news audio network. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and a deeper understanding. Since its launch, BIN has quickly expanded to 32 affiliate markets and can currently be heard in Atlanta, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and many more. BIN is also distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Black Information Network as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

"Innovation has been one of BIN's core values since our inception," said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. "It drives us to keep growing and creating spaces for the Black community to hear and contribute to the news that matters most to them. It's an honor to be recognized with an incredible lineup of organizations and individuals who share the value of innovation and prove it in their work every day."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

