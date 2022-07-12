Happy Money Harnesses the Power of iHeartMedia's Platform to Reach the Next Generation of Consumers Looking to “Fund Their Happy”

Happy Money will accelerate awareness at scale through iHeartMedia, reaching nine out of 10 monthly consumers in the U.S.

iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in the U.S. and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and Happy Money, a leading platform for unsecured lending in partnership with credit unions, announced a marketing partnership today that will help build awareness of and introduce Happy Money to consumers nationwide looking to fund their happiness and reduce financial stress.

iHeartMedia’s broad reach will amplify Happy Money’s efforts to provide greater access to funding in partnership with local credit unions – helping these community-focused organizations and the members they serve thrive. Together, Happy Money and its lending partners are working to provide affordable loans to qualified people – helping them achieve their dreams and goals. Happy Money’s proprietary technology platform connects credit unions with next-generation members and innovative growth opportunities at scale. In turn, these mission-aligned partners provide access to capital that, when united with Happy Money’s lending products and distribution channels, increases access to affordable lending.

“iHeartMedia’s rich consumer insights, extensive reach, and commitment to innovation made them a natural partner for Happy Money. We see them as allies of our team when it comes to driving growth for Happy Money, our credit union partners, and the communities we serve together,” said Sadira Furlow, Chief Marketing Officer of Happy Money. “iHeartMedia reaches nine out of 10 U.S. consumers every month – consumers who deserve a positive and community-driven approach to their financial success. As we explore what we can do together across the media and innovation landscape, we aim to help more Americans use money as a tool for happiness.”

The investment and strategic partnership provides marketing support for Happy Money’s initiatives and will help to further the company’s reach with a specific emphasis on increasing access for people who may have been mis-represented by typical credit score models.

“We are passionate about investing in innovative, high-growth companies making a difference in the lives of their communities and as a rapidly growing fintech company, Happy Money has a proven record of success helping people reduce and eliminate credit card debt through their Payoff Loan product,” said Hartley Adkins, President of Markets Group for iHeartMedia. “The marketing partnership with iHeartMedia will help to bolster their growth and innovation initiatives through building awareness across our multiplatform audio network, especially as they expand into new types of lending products and science-based models.”

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a financial technology company valued at over $1.1B that offers a people-first lending experience in partnership with credit unions and other community-focused financial institutions. Building on the success of our credit card debt reduction product, The Payoff Loan™, Happy Money also offers personal loans to help people fund their dreams and goals – from important bills to home improvement projects. We believe money can be a tool for happiness; it’s all in how you use it. Through automation and proprietary underwriting models, we personalize the lending process, taking a more holistic view of an individual’s creditworthiness to offer flexible rates and payment plans that work best for their unique financial situation.

Through our proprietary distribution channels and platforms, we aim to connect our financial partners to be stronger together, help them thrive in an increasingly digital world, and enable them to provide the happier lending experience that their customers want. Backed by leading investors, Happy Money has helped nearly 250,000 members since inception – working with lending partners to fund $4.5 billion in loans*. As a fully distributed company, Happy Money has a passionate and purpose-driven employee base of over 400 people across the United States. For more information, please visit happymoney.com.

*As of 7/1/2022

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services.

