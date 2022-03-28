IHeartMedia : And Collab Inc. Announce Kids Focused Podcast Slate As Part Of New Company Called Curativity, LLC

The new Curativity kids slate brings popular Mr. Jim shows' "Kids Animal Stories" and "Kids Short Stories" to the iHeartPodcast Network and will debut new podcast "Spyology Squad" on April 4

Listen to the official "Spyology Squad" trailer now HERE

NEW YORK - March 28, 2022 - iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, and Collab Inc. today announced the launch of Curativity, LLC, a new podcast studio publishing creator-centric shows with Collab's top talent, and debut a new slate of family shows. The Curativity kids slate will kick off with three shows featuring popular kids collab talent Mr. Jim, including a new weekly series "Spyology Squad," which is set to launch April 4. In addition, the widely-loved kids' programs, "Kids Animal Stories" and "Kids Short Stories," which have a combined total of more than a million monthly downloads, will join the slate.

"iHeartMedia is thrilled to team up with Collab to launch Curativity, LLC and bring this new entertaining and educational slate of podcasts to the iHeartPodcast Network," said Will Pearson, Chief Operating Officer for the iHeartPodcast Network. "We've seen how popular 'Kids Animal Stories' and 'Kids Short Stories' are with young listeners, and are excited to offer them a new series from the beloved Mr. Jim that tackles science with a fun, adventurous twist."

The upcoming weekly series, "Spyology Squad," will follow Jayden, Ava and Mr. Jim as they work to stop Dr. Stinkybreath and his Purple Ninjas from taking over the world through science. With three episodes launching each week, kids can tune in to learn all about a new subject in science while saving the world together. Each episode is jam-packed with adventure and brings back Mr. Jim's team of spies, making learning about science fun, approachable and memorable for kids of all ages. The show will feature popular elementary school science topics like gravity, the digestive system and more.

Additional programs joining the iHeartPodcast Network as part of the slate include:

"Kids Short Stories" - The daily show invites young listeners to tune in to hear themselves as the character in their own story. Each day, host Mr. Jim will share a short story from the imagination of children around the world, engaging kids through the power of story and equipping parents to let their child's imagination run free. Parents can submit their child's name and interests at kidsshortstories.com, and Mr. Jim will build a customized story around the submission.

"Kids Animal Stories" - Hosted by Mr. Jim, the weekly series explores the animal kingdom with endless amounts of adventure and opportunity to bring kids' stories to life. From the deserts of Africa, to the mountains of Asia, to the jungles of South America, children can tune in to learn about the wonders of the animal world and learn all about the creatures around us. With five new episodes every week, there's never a dull moment in the animal kingdom.

"This kids slate is an exciting addition to the world of family-fun entertainment and podcasting," said Eric Jacks, Chief Strategy Officer of Collab Inc. "'Spyology Squad' is a new kind of show that features an all-star cast to fully immerse young listeners into the world of ninjas, spies, and science - making any subject matter easy and fun to learn. We're so excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to launch Curativity and bring the amazing stories from Mr. Jim to the iHeartPodcast Network."

Curativity, LLC is a new company formed by Collab Inc. and iHeartMedia to produce shows curated through Collab's relationships with top creator talent and storytellers, sharing interesting and entertaining stories and adventures from today's leading content creators through the podcast medium.

All shows on the new slate are distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. Listeners can visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen on their favorite device anywhere they are.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Use the below audio embed codes to include the "Kids Animal Stories" and "Kids Short Stories" podcast players directly into your article.

Kids Animal Stories:

Kids Short Stories:

Cover art can be found HERE (credit iHeartRadio)

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.