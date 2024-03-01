The Special Includes Women Taking Over Mics and Music on iHeartRadio Stations Nationwide Celebration Also Includes a Special Podcast Series from Top Female-Hosted Podcasts Including Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Chiquis and Chill, Dear Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, Therapy for Black Girls and More

In honor of International Women's Day on March 8, iHeartMedia today announced the fourth annual celebration of women who make music, influence change, and create a culture with “Women Take the Mic” on March 8, 2024.

This year’s celebration includes:

Women Taking the Mics On-Air: Women will lead the conversation all day across every iHeartRadio music station nationwide on March 8, 2024.

Women will lead the conversation all day across every iHeartRadio music station nationwide on March 8, 2024. Women Take the Mic Music Hour: On March 8 from 5-6 p.m. local time iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App.

On March 8 from 5-6 p.m. local time iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App. Women Take the Mic: The Podcast: New this year, iHeartRadio will have 10 International Women’s Day special episodes from top female-hosted podcasts including Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Chiquis and Chill, Dear Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, The Nikki Glaser Podcast, The Psychology of Your 20s, Reasonably Shady, Therapy for Black Girls, There Are No Girls On The Internet with Bridget Todd, Very Special Episodes with Dana Schwartz, and Womanica. Each one of these shows will share their personal stories of shattering stereotypes, creating opportunities, and inspiring the next generation to find their own voice and share it with the world. Fans can tune-in to the special podcast episodes on the iHeartRadio App.

“At iHeart we speak to 9 out of 10 Americans monthly in communities across the nation through our broadcast radio and podcast networks,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “Today on International Women’s Day women take the mic -- highlighting the women who elevate this entire medium and connect with listeners everywhere, delivering powerful content, music, news and entertainment in authentic and inspiring ways.”

Listeners can join in on the conversation online by using #iHeartWomensDay throughout the day and learn more at iHeartRadio.com/womensday.

Proud partners of this year's special include Conair® Girlbomb®, M&M’S® and women-first dating app, Bumble.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

