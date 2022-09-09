IHeartMedia : Elevates D.J. Hodge To Metro President for The Cincinnati and Pittsburgh Markets

Pittsburgh, PA - September 9, 2022- iHeartMedia announced today that D.J. Hodge has been named Metro President for Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, effective immediately. iHeartMedia Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have a strong cross-platform presence and includes a number of iconic brands and franchises - both broadcast and digital - encompassing more than 15 stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.

iHeartMedia has the leading consumer reach and influence across multiple platforms and delivers more live programming than any other media company. Hodge previously served as Market President for Cincinnati, and now as the newly appointed Metro President, he will add oversight to the Pittsburgh market and be responsible for all operations for the Pittsburgh market in addition to the Cincinnati market. He will continue to develop and manage key partnerships with current and potential clients across both market's portfolio of stations. Hodge will report to Tom McConnell, Division President for iHeartMedia Multi-platform Group.

"D.J. is very strategic and balances creative thinking with data-driven solutions extremely well," said McConnell. "Not only does he have a great understanding of both content creation and revenue generation, but he is one of the top performing leaders in the division and has earned the opportunity to take on an expanded role."

D.J. Hodge most recently served as Market President for iHeartMedia Cincinnati. In addition, he also previously served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and Ohio University.

"It is an absolute honor to work with Market President Tim MCaleer and the amazing team at iHeartMedia Pittsburgh," said Hodge. "I look forward to supporting them in their continued growth and success with our brands and massive audiences in that region. I appreciate this opportunity and thank Tom McConnell and the entire leadership team at iHeartMedia for putting their faith in me to continue the impressive growth trends for iHeartMedia in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh."

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Cincinnati and Pittsburgh markets with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users.

