IHeartMedia : Elevates Dave Carwile To Metro President Across the Carolina Markets

CHARLOTTE, NC - September 9, 2022 - iHeartMedia announced today that Dave Carwile has been named Metro President for the Carolina markets, effective immediately. iHeartMedia Carolina Region has a strong cross-platform presence and includes a number of iconic brands and franchises - both broadcast and digital - encompassing 28 stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.

Carwile previously served as Market President for Charlotte, NC. As Metro President for the Carolinas, Carwile will be adding oversight for four additional Carolina markets, including Raleigh, NC; Ashville NC; Greensboro, NC; and Greenville, SC. He will report to Tom McConnell, Division President for iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group.



"Dave understands how to build and cultivate high-performing teams," McConnell said. "He has proven his ability to drive ratings and revenue across multiple markets, making him the perfect choice to lead the Carolina markets."

Carwile has been a stalwart for iHeartMedia in the Carolina region for over two decades, with his expertise touching various sides of the business. He previously served as Region President for these markets in 2016 and returns after stints as President of the Virginia-Carolina Region and his current position as President of the Charlotte Metro market. Carwile first joined the company as a Sales Manager for Clear Channel in 1999 in the Richmond, Va. area and has gone on to hold various titles in the region. He is a graduate of Liberty University with a BS Degree in Advertising.

"I'm thrilled to be once again led the Carolina Region using iHeartMedia's one-of-a-kind assets and resources to benefit our listeners and partners," said Carwile. "There's already an unparalleled synergy among these five cities. I look forward to working with our new regional team to amplify this special connection and drive even more success across these five markets."

