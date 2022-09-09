IHeartMedia : Elevates Kris Foley To Metro President Across the Cleveland and Columbus Markets

Cleveland/Columbus, Ohio - September 9, 2022 - iHeartMedia announced today that Kris Foley has been named Metro President, effective immediately. iHeartMedia has a strong cross-platform presence in these areas and includes a number of iconic brands and franchises - both broadcast and digital - encompassing more than 14 stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.

iHeartMedia has the leading consumer reach and influence across multiple platforms and delivers more live programming than any other media company. Foley previously served as Market President for Columbus, Ohio, and now as the newly appointed Metro President, Foley will add oversight to the Cleveland market and be responsible for all operations for both the Cleveland and Columbus markets. She will continue to develop and manage key partnerships with current and potential clients across their portfolio of stations. Foley will report to Tom McConnell, Division President for iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group.

"Kris is an exceptional leader and has over delivered on every opportunity presented to her," said McConnell. "She has built an incredible culture of trust, ideation and accountability. I'm excited to have her playing an even larger role for the Division."

Foley has served in several leadership roles at iHeartMedia, including VP of Business Development of the Multi-Markets Partnership team and Senior VP of Sales for iHeartMedia Cleveland. Foley is a graduate of Ohio University.

"We have iconic brands and talent in Cleveland, and I've seen first-hand how they create powerful results for partners," said Foley. "I'm thrilled to be back working with Market President Keith Hotchkiss and this team. Columbus and Cleveland are both cities on the rise with numerous opportunities to collaborate as we further engage audiences and generate next-level ROI for marketers."

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in both Cleveland and Columbus with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.