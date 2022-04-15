IHeartMedia : Florida's Division President Linda Byrd Announces Retirement

Orlando, Fla. - April 15. 2022 - iHeartMedia announced today the retirement of media veteran Linda Byrd, Division President for iHeartMedia Florida. As a company leader for four decades at iHeartMedia, Byrd has contributed to the success of nearly 50 different markets and countless employees. Byrd will transition out of her Division President role into an advisory role on July 15 and will continue to report to Hartley Adkins, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group. One of the duties in her advisory capacity will be the continued involvement in iHeartMedia's Hispanic footprint, where she has made significant contributions.

"Having worked with Linda for 25 years, I can testify she is a once-in-a-generation leader: Incredibly thoughtful, passionate and courageous," said Adkins. "I am delighted Linda will get more quality time in retirement -- and very pleased we will have the advantage of three more years of her guidance as a consultant."

Byrd has been in the industry for 45 years, the last 40 with iHeartMedia, including its predecessor companies. During this time, she has overseen 46 different markets. In addition, she has collected impressive accomplishments, including being the first female state chair for any Broadcast Association in the country and the winner of the RAB General Manager of the Year Award. Along with making Radio Ink's Most Influential Women List for 23 straight years, the American Advertising Federation gave her the Silver Medal Award recognizing her work as an outstanding advertising professional in Florida. In addition, she has received the prestigious Florida Broadcaster of the Year Award.

"Linda has built and grown iHeartMedia in the Florida region for more than four decades, and we're grateful for her many years of strong leadership and teambuilding," said Bob Pittman, CEO and Chairman of iHeartMedia. "She has also been a good friend and advisor-and as she embarks on this new chapter and gives up her operating responsibilities, we are fortunate that she'll continue on with us as an important and valued advisor."

"Every company would benefit from having more Linda's on their team," said Greg Ashlock, CEO of iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group. "Linda has made a career of investing in people: From mentoring and developing to challenging, collaborating, and ultimately empowering. She is intelligent, invested, decisive and uncompromisingly authentic. We are better as a company because of her contributions."

"It's hard even to say the word retire," said Byrd. "I have had the most fantastic career working in an industry that I absolutely love. I've never even thought about doing anything else. And I am so fortunate to have been on this iHeart train, and previous companies, for the last 40 years. I wouldn't trade it for the world. I am thankful and excited to have the opportunity to transition into an advisory role for the next stage of my life. And I'm truly appreciative of the support and partnership I have had for so many years with Bob, Rich, Greg and Hartley. I couldn't have asked for a better team to learn from and work with."

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in Florida with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service - with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.