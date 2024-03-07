Starring Ethan Corn, Lelia Symington and Jacqueline Emerson, this series takes listeners through a Bond / Bourdain spy traveler's experience set in the 1960s Cold War era

Listen to the Trailer HERE

NEW YORK - March 7, 2024 - iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac, together with creator and producer Lars Jacobson, announce "Fodor's Guide to Espionage." First episode will be available on March 13 with new episodes available on Wednesdays. Listeners can hear the official trailer now, here.

Based on the true story of Eugene Fodor, "Fodor's Guide to Espionage'' will explore the greatest travel writer in the world, who secretly used his profession as a cover to spy for the CIA. Taking place in the 1960s, it is a globetrotting, jet-setting spy series centered around the biggest events of the Cold War that will take listeners on an exotic vacation and high stakes spy mission every week.

Established in 1949, Fodor's has published more than 440 guides on over 300 destinations, and currently has more than 700 permanently placed researchers all over the world. In addition to having sold hundreds of millions of guide books over the last century, Fodor's remains one of the most popular travel guide publishers and internet tourist information sites to this day.

Ethan Corn ("Criminal Minds," "The Resident"), Lelia Symington ("Brut Force," "The Marksman"), and Jacqueline Emerson ("The Hunger Games," "FBI") will take listeners through thrilling history, fine dining and navigating the world through travel.

Creator and writer Lars Jacobson will be producing the series alongside Sabrina Jaglom ("Jane," "Listening In") and Noel Brown for iHeartPodcasts. "Fodor's Guide to Espionage'' marks the first podcast out of Teleforce's first-look deal with iHeart.

Jacobson and Jaglom previously collaborated on iHeartPodcasts and Teleforce's top-rated podcast series "Wheel Woman," which is currently in development at a major studio. Jacobson's previous work with "Fight Night" and "Novocaine" are also in development and production at major studios.

"Fodor's Guide to Espionage" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard, starting March 13.

About Lars Jacobson

Since selling his screenplay, "C.O.D." to Dreamworks with Michael Bay producing, Lars has written for Paramount, Universal, Sony, Fox, Lionsgate, NBC and many others. His most recent original feature screenplay, "Novocaine", is currently in production at Paramount with Safehouse producing and starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder. Several years ago, Lars also started creating and producing podcasts for iHeartMedia. His first produced iHeartPodcast, "Fight Night," is currently being adapted for television at Peacock with Lars executive producing alongside Will Packer and Hartbeat, and starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Terrance Howard, and Taraji P. Henson. The second podcast Lars created and produced, Wheel Woman, is currently set up at a major studio for television adaptation. Fodor's Guide to Espionage will be Lars' third collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and the first podcast under his company, Teleforce Productions, first-look deal. In addition, Lars will be publishing his first graphic novel, The Horror, with Dark Horse Comics, which will be released on April 9, 2024. Lars is represented by Paradigm, Circle of Confusion, and The Nord Group.

