Author Evan Ratliff sits down with Isaacson to hear exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about his time spent with the controversial and fascinating billionaire while researching for his bestselling biography "Elon Musk"

Listen to all four episodes of "On Musk" with Walter Isaacson - HERE

WHAT: iHeartPodcasts and Kaleidoscope today premiered "On Musk," a podcast hosted by Walter Isaacson, author of bestselling biography, Elon Musk. What is it like to shadow Elon Musk for two years? To sit courtside as he builds a rocket? Or tears apart an engineer? Or couch surfs at the homes of billionaires? And how on earth do you make sense of it all? Walter Isaacson is the biographer of giants: DaVinci, Franklin, Doudna, Jobs...and now Musk, former enfant terrible, rocket launcher, electric car innovator, and Twitter-er, X-disruptor, to put it gently.

In this four-part series, author Evan Ratliff ("Mastermind," "Longform" Podcast) sits down with Isaacson to draw out the behind-the-scenes stories of this epic biography, and what the writer has learned as an outsider inside Silicon Valley.

WHO: WALTER ISAACSON: Walter Isaacson is the bestselling author of biographies of Jennifer Doudna, Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein. He is a professor of history at Tulane and was CEO of the Aspen Institute, chair of CNN, and editor of Time. He was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2023.

EVAN RATLIFF: Evan is an award-winning investigative journalist, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, the author of The Mastermind, the host of 'PERSONA" and "Longform." Evan's reporting and writing also appears in "Wired," "The New Yorker," "Bloomberg Businessweek" and other magazines. He was also the cofounder and editor in chief of the narrative publication "The Atavist Magazine," which under his editorship was nominated for two Emmy Awards and nine National Magazine Awards and the co-founder of "Pop-Up Magazine."

WHEN: Listen to all four episodes of "On Musk" with Walter Isaacson today, December 12.

WHERE: Distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network, "On Musk" with Walter Isaacson is available now on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

