IHeartMedia : My Cultura Podcast Network and Eva Longoria Team Up to Launch New Slate of Original Podcasts to Amplify Latinx Voices and Stories

Podcasts Across Genres Include a Scripted Series About the Mirabal Sisters and Two Unscripted Shows Hosted by Eva Longoria

The First Podcast, "Connections" Hosted by Eva Longoria, Premieres on March 31

LOS ANGELES (March 30, 2022) -- iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced a slate of original podcasts as part of its My Cultura Podcast Network launching in partnership with award-winning actress, producer, director and activist, Eva Longoria. The upcoming shows further My Cultura's dedication to celebrating and elevating Latinx voices, stories and content creators like Longoria. The projects span across genres -- two of the series will be hosted by Longoria herself including an interview series and a food and culture show; Longoria, along with actress Dania Ramirez, will also executively produce a scripted podcast series based on a true story.

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership, and the growth of our network, as we continue to tell our stories and celebrate our Latinidad," said Gisselle Bances, SVP, Head of Production and Development for iHeartMedia's My Cultura. "We're thrilled to partner with Eva as we continue to increase the representation and visibility of our community and cultura in the podcast industry and beyond."

"I'm excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to bring you a new slate of podcasts, which touches on everything I love while also celebrating our culture and uplifting the stories of our community. As a longtime podcast listener, these are three shows that I personally would want to listen to and can't wait to bring listeners along on this journey," said Longoria.

In the first show to launch, "Connections with Eva Longoria," premiering March 31, Longoria and her guests take on complex topics that affect us all and break them down into lively, meaningful conversations ranging from spirituality to money, romance, food, politics and parenting. Podcasts coming later this year include the scripted series, "Sisters of the Underground," that tells the true story of the Mirabal sisters -- the Dominican women behind the take down of Rafael Trujillo; as well as "Hungry for History," where Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón explore the origins of some of the most delicious dishes and ingredients from la cultura.

iHeartMedia's My Cultura Network x Eva Longoria Slate Includes:

"Connections with Eva Longoria," Launching March 31, Unscripted

Eva Longoria is taking us back to the very foundation of what makes us human - our desire to authentically connect with others. In open and honest conversations with some of the brightest thought leaders of the moment, Eva seeks to reinvigorate our focus on the power and critical importance of connection. Eva and her guests take on complex topics that affect us all and break them down into lively, meaningful conversations. Covering a wide range of topics, from spirituality to money, romance, food, politics and parenting, Eva's signature style will give you a new perspective on your most powerful connections - with the world around you, and with yourself. Guests include: Jay Shetty, Huda Kattan, Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Elsa Marie Collins, and many more.

"Sisters of the Underground," Summer 2022, Scripted

An 8-episode scripted series by executive producers Eva Longoria and Dania Ramirez. It follows the true story of Las Hermanas Mirabal, the Mirabal sisters. Their lifelong activism in the Dominican Republic and state-orchestrated assassination ignited outrage that led to the downfall of one of the most brutal and enduring dictators of the 20th Century, Rafael Trujillo (aka El Jefe). This series takes us back to a period when the Mirabal Sisters inspired an entire nation to emancipate themselves from a tyrannical regime that lasted for more than 30 years. While the martyrdom of the Mirabal Sisters is the stuff of legend in the DR, Sisters of the Underground brings these hidden figures to life for a global audience in a vivid, immersive, audio drama.

"Hungry for History," Launching October 2022, Unscripted

Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón explore the origins of some of the most delicious dishes, and ingredients from Mexico. They'll share personal memories and family stories about the topic, decode culinary customs, and even provide a recipe or two for listeners to try at home. Through lighthearted dialogue and historical facts, our hosts will take us on a culinary journey that will connect our past with our present and prove that we are "Hungry for History."

The first episode of "Connections with Eva Longoria" will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms on Thursday, March 31. Subscribe to listen HERE.

About Eva Longoria

Having worked consistently in Hollywood for over 20 years, Eva Longoria has cemented herself as an industry staple known for her work both in front of and behind the camera. An award-winning actress, Emmy-nominated director, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist, Longoria has been leading the charge of diverse and female representation since her starring role in the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives. Through her production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Longoria has become one the most significant trailblazers and recently renewed her overall deal with Twentieth Television. Founded in 2005, the company actively chooses purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of the Latinx and other underrepresented communities. The company has also partnered with ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group for their First Time Directors program highlighting BIPOC and women filmmakers to produce 50 films across the group's portfolio of networks and streaming services. Longoria has directed countless hours of television and recently wrapped production on her feature directorial debut, the biopic Flamin' Hot for Searchlight. Named by Variety Magazine as one of the directors to watch in 2021, she is also preparing to direct two other feature films - the workplace comedy 24/7 for Universal Pictures in which she will executive produce and star opposite Kerry Washington, and female action comedy Spa Day for Sony Pictures. Additionally, Longoria directed the documentary La Guerra Civil, produced by her Emmy-nominated UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, which tells the story of boxers Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez, delving into the historic bouts between the two Latino giants. La Guerra Civil premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and will be released later this year. In September 2021, Longoria launched Casa Del Sol tequila, a luxury sipping Tequila, inspired by the magic of golden hour and the legend of the Aztec goddess of agave, Mayahuel. As a Mexican-American, she is proud to be a co-founder of a brand with authentic Mexican roots with a strong female influence. Recently named by People Magazine as one of the "Women Changing the World", Longoria is a dedicated philanthropist and activist who has consistently lent her voice to the issues she is passionate about, ranging from immigration to STEM education. Committed to empowering Latinas everywhere, Longoria established the Eva Longoria Foundation (ELF) in 2012 to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through educational programs, scholarships, mentorship and entrepreneurship. She is a co-founder of Latino Victory Fund, Momento Latino and Poderistas. Longoria has also been the face of L'Oréal Paris for over 15 years. A native of Texas, Longoria currently resides in Los Angeles with her family.

